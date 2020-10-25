Two more Cattaraugus County residents have died of COVID-19-related complications, county health authorities reported Sunday, while schools and other facilities across the region report cases of the illness.

The 17th death was an 82-year-old woman who developed respiratory failure and succumbed despite treatment, officials said. The 18th death was a 62-year-old man who also developed respiratory failure.

Four new cases were reported in the county on Saturday, with no new cases reported Sunday. As of Sunday evening, there were 64 active cases, 318 recoveries, 303 residents under quarantine, and of those 273 are mandatory.

IN ADDITION, Archbishop Walsh and Southern Tier Catholic School have reported that that all grades from Montessori through 12, except grades 3 and 11, will be placed under a two-week quarantine due to contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. .

Principal Thomas Mank issued a statement Sunday evening indicating that all grade levels will move to virtual learning through Nov. 6. The statement followed a first statement several hours earlier indicating that school would be closed for two days.

OUTBREAKS IN Allegany County were linked to a local nursing home and a church, county health officials reported late Friday evening.

Confirmed cases rose from 273 on Thursday to 295 on Friday, 302 on Saturday and 309 on Sunday, with 36 new cases in total reported.

As of Sunday evening, officials reported 91 active cases and nine deaths to date. No new fatalities were reported.

Officials were notified of seven cases at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville, including six residents and one employee. Highland Park officials have been working with the New York State Department of Health who oversees all COVID-19 cases in healthcare facilities throughout New York State. The role for ACDOH will be to complete contact tracing for any COVID-19 positive employees from this facility.

Another cluster was reported in connection with a local church.

The health department has identified 18 positive COVID-19 cases related to a gathering at Knights Creek Church on Oct. 10. Anyone associated or living with anyone who attended a gathering around this time period at Knights Creek Church with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to remain vigilant and self-quarantine.

Three school campuses in the county are closed Monday. The Belmont CTE operated by Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES was reported to be closed for cleaning after a positive case reported at the campus. Cuba-Rushford Central and Genesee Valley have canceled in-person classes for Monday and Tuesday, while Genesee Valley will remain closed until Thursday.