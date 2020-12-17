OLEAN — Two more Cattaraugus County residents died Thursday from COVID-19 complications as the county closed in on 2,000 coronavirus cases since March.

An 87-year-old woman, who developed respiratory failure, and a 62-year-old man, who also developed respiratory failure, were unable to overcome their illnesses despite aggressive treatment are the 34th and 35th COVID-19 local deaths.

There were 32 county residents who were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

The 85 new positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday bring Cattaraugus County’s total number of cases to 1,965. Included in Thursday’s total were 12 Cattaraugus County Jail inmates.

Forty-seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 4. At least four corrections officers in the jail have also tested positive. There were 17 inmates testing positive on Dec. 4, 18 on Dec. 10 and 12 on Wednesday.

Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb was thankful the number of positives this week was headed in the right direction — down.

There are just over 100 inmates incarcerated in the county jail — about half who have tested positive. Positive cases are placed in isolation for two weeks. New jail admissions are kept in isolation for two weeks as well.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office also reported 23 new cases of the virus in the county jail facility. The 23 inmates to test positive this week were among the 129 to be tested. One staff member tested positive out of the 23 tested.

A total of 88 Chautauqua County Jail inmates have tested positive during the pandemic, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Thirty-seven inmates have recovered and there are currently 51 active cases which continue to be monitored by the county’s health department.

A total of 14 correction staff members have tested positive; six have recovered.

Cattaraugus County had 699 active coronavirus cases, 874 in quarantine for COVID-19 contacts and 41 in travelers quarantine, as of Thursday. There have been 1,231 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said Thursday’s daily positivity was 5.3%. The seven-day rolling average was 7.3% as compared to 8.3% on Wednesday.

Thirty-two of the 85 new cases were from the southeast part of the county, which has a total of 1,143 positives, 58.2% of all county cases.

The southwest part of the county reported 30 new cases (including the 12 inmates), bringing the total to 312. The northwest and northeast parts of the county each had 12 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 206 and 280 respectively.

Watkins urged residents to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people who do not live in your household.

Also, he said, keep a social distance of six feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

