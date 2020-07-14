BELMONT — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Tuesday.

Allegany County Department of Health officials announced that 74 cases have now been reported in the county. Of those cases, five are active, 68 have resulted in recoveries, and one death was reported in late March.

To date, 1,042 quarantines or isolations have been ordered, with 43 residents remaining in quarantine or isolation. Precautionary travel quarantines rose from 67 on Monday to 71 Tuesday.

The health department reported that anyone traveling from within one of the designated states must be quarantined when they enter New York for 14 days from the last travel within such designated state.

Travelers passing through the designated states — spending less than 24 hours — are not subject to the quarantine order. Allowances have been made for essential workers, as well.

Anyone subject to the order should call (585) 268-9250 to receive quarantine guidance and paperwork.

To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel advisory, call 1- 833-789-0470 or visit www.mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask.

ACROSS WESTERN New York, 88 new cases were reported. Officials reported 4.18 cases per 100,000 on average over the last seven days — the highest of the 10 regions in the state. That rate was lowest in late June, when 3.23 per 100,000 was reported June 30.

The rate per 100,000 residents peaked across the region at 49.45 on April 9. Gross hospitalizations — 0.41 per 100,000 residents on average — are higher in seven of 10 regions.

OTHER AREA COUNTIES reported updated COVID-19 infection and fatality data, according to the New York and Pennsylvania departments of health: