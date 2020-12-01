OLEAN — Two more Cattaraugus County residents died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing to 29 the number of people here who have died from the coronavirus.

Thirty-nine more residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county is now 1,177, with more than half of those cases recorded in November alone. Nine COVID-19 deaths were reported last month.

The deaths reported Tuesday were a 55-year-old woman, who suffered cardiac failure, and a 78-year-old man who suffered respiratory failure.

"The health department regrets the deaths and extended condolences to their families," said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, director of public health.

There were 21 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Tuesday’s daily positivity rate was 5.3%, down sharply from Monday’s 6.7%. The seven-day rolling average is 6.4% and the 14-day average is 6.7%.

Watkins said there were 352 active cases of COVID-19 and 514 individuals in quarantine because they are close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Another 29 residents were in travel quarantine.

Twenty-three of Tuesday’s new COVID-19 cases were in the southeast corner of the county, where there have been a total of 746 cases, or almost 65%.

Seven new cases were recorded in the northeast part of the county, where the total is now 171. Another six cases were from the northwest, where there are now 112 cases. The southwest corner had three new cases, for a total of 148.

Twenty-two of the new cases were women and 17 were men. Women now account for 665 cases or 56.5% and men have 512 total cases for 43.5%.

As health officials across the country wait for COVID-19 cases to increase again after the Thanksgiving holiday, Watkins warned area residents to wear their masks, maintain a social distance and wash their hands often to do their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Any resident interested in getting tested for COVID-19, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.