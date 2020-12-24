OLEAN — Two new deaths of Cattaraugus County residents from complications of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, along with 53 people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Allegany County, 30 new cases were reported Thursday.

The deaths of a 98-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man reported in Cattaraugus County were the 39th and 40th deaths from COVID-19. They suffered respiratory failure and were unable to overcome their illness despite aggressive medical treatment.

The seven-day rolling average 6.7% positivity rate on Thursday was identical to Wednesday’s.

With 53 new positives, the number of people who have been confirmed with COVID-19 has reached 2,204. There are 37 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Along with 529 active cases the Cattaraugus County Health Department is following, there are 901 residents in quarantine because they came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and another 109 who are quarantined travelers.

Twenty-six of the positive cases Thursday were men and 27 were women. Men now represent 993 of the positive cases as compared to 1,211 women who have tested positive. Women represent 54.9 percent of all cases.

The southeast part of the county again led other areas in the number of positive COVID-19 tests with 27, for a total of 1,265, or 54 percent of the total.

The northwest part of the county was next with 10 new cases to a total of 251, followed by the northeast with nine new cases to 336 and the southwest, with seven new cases to 352.

Residents are asked to wear a mask out in public places or when spending time with people during the holiday who do not live in your household.

Keep a social distance of 6 feet from others and wash your hands with soap and water frequently. Stay home if you are sick, even if it is a mild case.

Those wishing to get tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, the 30 new cases in Allegany County pushed the total to 1,711 since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 1,468 county residents have recovered from the virus, while there have been 52 deaths.

A total of 859 residents were in quarantine Thursday.

The county's seven-day average for positivity in testing was 9.5%, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday. That was up slightly from the listed seven-day percentage of 9.3% on Wednesday.

ACROSS NEW YORK, a total of 6,928 patients were hospitalized on Wednesday, with 1,160 patients in ICUs and 621 intubated. There were 129 new COVID-19 deaths, pushing the state's confirmed total to 29,149.

Statewide, the positivity rate in testing was 5.55%.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with nine days left in the holiday season, urged New Yorkers to maintain safe practices.

"We are rapidly distributing the vaccine to the most vulnerable New Yorkers and frontline heroes, but COVID continues to spread at high rates throughout the nation and we cannot let our guard down even for a moment," the governor said.

"The holiday season is normally a time for celebration, but this year is different — we must celebrate smart, and not allow COVID to be the Grinch that results in increased viral spread as a result of the holidays."