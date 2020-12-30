OLEAN — Two Cattaraugus County residents died from COVID-19 complications and 34 residents at Eden Heights in Olean were among 80 new cases reported on Wednesday.

Forty-six other county residents were notified by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Wednesday they tested positive for COVID-19. That brought to 2,486 the number of people who have test results confirming they contracted COVID-19.

The two deaths bring to 47 the number of residents who have died since April.

Also on Wednesday there were 46 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Dr. Kevin Watkins, public health director.

There are 497 active cases plus 935 in quarantine due to contact with a known positive and 103 in travelers quarantine. There have been 1,935 residents who have recovered from COVID-19.

Wednesday’s daily positivity was 13.7% of the tests administered as compared to 11.7% on Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average was 9.6%, up from 8.4% on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s report included 58 women for a total of 1,368 or 55% and 22 new positives for men for a total of 1,118.

The southeast part of the county had a total of 60 new cases, including the 34 residents at Eden Heights. The southeast now has a total of 1,440 cases, about 59% of the total.

There were 19 new cases in the northeast part of the county for a total of 381, 1 new case in the southwest for a total of 386 and no new cases in the northwest for a total of 261.

Health department data show about 30% of those who have tested positive did not have any symptoms. Also, about 43.3% of those testing positive knew their source of their exposure.

In Allegany County, 47 new cases were reported Wednesday, with 227 active cases in the county. There have been 1,841 confirmed cases since the spring, with 1,614 residents having recovered.

There have been 53 deaths of county residents reported by the county's Department of Health.

A total of 773 residents were reported in quarantine on Wednesday.

The county's seven-day positivity rate in testing for the virus was 10.2%, according to figures posted Wednesday by the state Department of Health. That was up from 9.7% on Tuesday and 10% on Monday.

In nearby Pennsylvania, three counties reported additional deaths from COVID-19 — McKean County has reported 20 lives lost, Elk County, 16, and Cameron County, 3. Potter County remained at 13.

McKean County had 42 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for 1,646 total, Elk County had 22 more cases for 1,375 total, Potter County had eight more cases for 573 total and Cameron County had two more cases for 142 total.