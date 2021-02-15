OLEAN — There were 19 new positive COVID-19 test results reported to Cattaraugus County residents on Monday.
That brings the total with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county since March to 4,124.
There were 21 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend — 10 on Saturday and 11 on Sunday.
There have been 83 deaths of residents, including that of a 69-year-old woman on Friday.
Twenty-four residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, according to Cattaraugus County Health Department officials. That is down from 35 people hospitalized on Friday.
The health department is now following 239 active cases, 521 in contact quarantine and 42 in travelers quarantine. Also, 3,801 residents have recovered from COVID-19.
The daily average on Monday was 3.8% and the seven-day rolling average of positivity was 4.3%, up slightly from 4.2% on Saturday. The seven-day statewide rolling average is 3.74%.
Health department staff said there were seven new cases in the southeast part of the county for a total of 2,366 residents, or 57.4% of the total numbers of coronavirus diagnosed in the county.
There were three new cases in the southwest part of the county for a total of 640, eight cases in the northeast for a total of 663, and no new cases in the northwest, where there have been 455 cases reported.
Eleven of the new cases Monday were women, who represent 54.2% of the total, and seven were men.
Those looking to schedule a COVID-19 test through the health department can go to the county’s COVID-19 website at cattco.org/coronavirus
At the top of the page are buttons to click for a test or for vaccine information. The site has links to numerous other COVID-19 resources.
The Cattaraugus County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center continues to take questions about the vaccine at (716) 701-3777.
IN NEW YORK STATE, another 103 people died Sunday due to COVID-19, the lowest day’s total since mid-December, according to figures from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
A total of 6,623 people in New York were hospitalized Sunday with the virus, up 30 from Saturday, although hospitalizations over the last week fell by more than 1,000.
There were 1,270 patients in ICUs Sunday across the state, down 15, while 875 ICU patients were intubated, down six.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said Monday that a hospital in New York City was caring for a patient with the South African variant of the virus. It’s one of several new, potentially dangerous virus variants health experts are tracking.
The New York City patient was transferred from Connecticut, Cuomo said, noting that the patient is not a New York resident and there’s no evidence the South African variant is spreading in the state.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for Covid was 3.53% on Sunday. The statewide positive rate’s seven-day average was 3.74% on Sunday.
Western New York’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was down to 3.25% Sunday — that was after a slight rebound to 3.62% on Saturday from 3.5% on Friday.