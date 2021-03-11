OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, while Allegany County reported two.

In Cattaraugus County, Thursday’s new cases brought the total over the past 12 months to 4,491.

The daily positivity rate, 1.2%, was lower than in has been in many months. The seven-day rolling average of 1.9% and 14-day average of 2.3% continue a downward trend.

There were six residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday.

County health department staff are also following 94 active cases of COVID-19, as well as 445 contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals in quarantine and 65 in travelers quarantine.

Twelve of the new cases were men, who now total 2080 of the cases and seven were women, who now total 2,411 of the cases.

Eleven of Thursday’s positives were residents from the northwest section of the county, who now account for 496 of the county’s total cases. The northeast part of the county had six new cases for a total of 752 people, the southeast had one new case for a total of 2,554, and the southwest also had one new case for a total of 689.

To obtain an appointment for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10

Meanwhile, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said 7,388 have completed their vaccination series.

In addition, 13,640 county residents have had at least one vaccine dose. That represents about 17.8% of the county’s 76,000 population.

Watkins continues to press state health department officials to increase the vaccine doses to rural counties like Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The county continues to place residents on the COVID-19 vaccine wait list. To reach the COVID-19 vaccine call center, call (716) 701-3777.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has expanded the eligible persons list to include people age 60 and older as well as other essential workers. Some pharmacies are vaccinating people are 60 and older and teachers.

Next Wednesday, all priority groups can register at any site with the exception of pharmacies.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, the two new cases continued the trend of single-digit reports by county health officials. Positive testing remained minimal as well — the county’s seven-day average for positive tests was 0.4%.

There were 152 residents in quarantine as of Thursday as the county was one case shy of 3,000 total in the past 12 months of the pandemic.

The county also announced Thursday that its online waiting list for vaccination appointments has been updated to include county residents age 18 and over.

Allegany County residents age 18 and over can go to the Allegany County website at www.alleganyco.com and click on the vaccine waiting list. They will need to answer a series of questions and then submit their information to the waiting list.

Adding their name to the waiting list is not a guarantee of vaccine at this time. County residents should continue to check the website and try to register for the Health Department’s clinics.

The Allegany County Office for the Aging and the Department of Health will continue to use this centralized waiting list to help register eligible individuals for vaccine at locally owned pharmacies, hospitals and clinics.

If you do not have access to the internet, you may contact the Allegany County Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 or the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250, press #4 for assistance.

