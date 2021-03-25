OLEAN — There were 18 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department. Eleven of the cases were men and seven were women.
That brings to 4,663 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past 12 months.
Ten people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up one from the previous day.
There have been 4,443 people who have recovered from COVID-19. Ninety county residents have died.
Wednesday’s daily average was 1.6%, the seven-day rolling average positivity was 2.1%, down from 2.4% on Tuesday. The 14-day average was 2.4%.
Health department staff were following 127 active cases of COVID-19, 539 quarantined contacts of people known to have COVID-19, and 52 in travelers quarantine.
Ten of the new cases were residents of the southeast part of the county, which now totals 2,497 individuals.
There were four new cases of COVID-19 from the northwest, which now totals 531; three new cases from the northeast, which now has 779 cases, and one from the southwest, where there have now been 716 confirmed cases.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, said 17,900 county residents, or 23.3% of the population, have had at least one does of COVID-19 vaccine.
There are 9,740 who have completed their vaccine series.
