BELMONT — Allegany County is seeing lower COVID-19 caseloads since Friday, and fewer tests coming back positive than earlier this month.

On Monday, county Department of Health officials announced 18 new cases, bringing the total to date to 2,394. In addition, Saturday saw 26 new cases, and 25 were reported Sunday.

The number of recovered cases rose to 2,169 on Monday, with 172 active cases. By comparison, there were 210 active cases on Friday, 194 active cases on Saturday, and 188 active cases on Sunday.

The county’s positivity rate was 11.4% on Sunday, with a seven-day average of 6.6% — about half the rate it was at the beginning of January.

To date, 53 deaths have been reported in connection to the pandemic in the county, a number unchanged since late December.

There were 712 residents in quarantine or isolation on Monday, down from 827 on Friday. The number of expired orders rose to 8,127, an increase of 312 since Friday. Six additional travel-related quarantines were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to date to 1,576.

Officials reported that if someone’s life is in imminent danger, call 911. Other hotlines are available for those in need:

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: (844) 863-9314

Allegany County Crisis Hotline: (888) 448-3367

Allegany County Community Services: (585) 593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-TALK (8255)

NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741

Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: (822) 273-8255 (Press 1)

For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call the health department at (585) 268-9250, email healthinfo@alleganyco.com, or visit www.alleganyco.com or the county’s Facebook page.