LITTLE VALLEY — Seventeen inmates at the Cattaraugus County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb said Friday.

All 108 inmates — including federal prisoners — were tested Thursday using a rapid-testing system. The results were available in a short amount of time.

In addition, some corrections officers also tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, the sheriff said, declining to provide numbers. Some members of the road patrol have also tested positive.

“I’m not completely surprised,” Whitcomb told the Olean Times Herald. “We’re prepared for it.”

The Sheriff’s Office and jail facility are headquarters for more than 200 employees. Strict coronavirus protocols have been in effect since March.

“I don’t know if we will ever know how it got in the jail,” Whitcomb said. “It’s a sneaky virus. We take this seriously. Inmates don’t go into the general population until they are tested.”

The sheriff said the virus could have been brought in by an employee, a federal inmate, a local inmate, civilian staff or a prisoner transport. Contact tracing has been initiated.

Whitcomb said positive COVID-19 inmates and close contacts have been isolated.

The 150-bed jail needs enough space to separate the positives from the rest of the population, the sheriff said. In recent weeks, prisoners near the end of their sentences have been released early after talks with the district attorney and public defender’s offices, Whitcomb said.

Jail officials are looking to redirect federal prisoners now in the county jail to other federal facilities to further reduce the population and provide additional space for isolation of prisoners infected with COVID-19.

November was the worst month in terms of the number of Cattaraugus County residents testing positive for COVID-19. Deaths from the virus have risen sharply as well.

At the recommendation of the jail's medical director, Dr. Brian Walters, corrections staff began wearing N95 face masks nearly two weeks ago. Road patrol deputies began wearing the more protective N95 mask this week, Whitcomb said.

The report earlier this week that 27 out of 48 inmates in the Chautauqua County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 got Whitcomb’s attention. There are now 38 inmates testing positive and eight of 62 corrections officers who were tested.

The sheriff asked the Cattaraugus County Health Department for a thorough testing of inmates and any corrections officers and other staff that wanted one. That was conducted on Thursday.

Inmates were offered the option of a strict 14-day quarantine, the sheriff said. All agreed to be tested for COVID-19.

As of Thursday’s report by the Health Department, Cattaraugus County has recorded 1,278 COVID-19 cases. There are currently 387 active cases being followed and 20 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.

Across New York state, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision finished testing the entire prison population by late November, officials said. The New York Daily News reported earlier this week that the agency had tested more than 35,877 inmates in state custody, with another 183 tests pending.

Just over 1,800 people behind bars have tested positive for the virus since March, state data shows. Of those, about 1,680 have recovered. Twenty-two people — including state prisoners and parolees — have succumbed to the disease.