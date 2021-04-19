OLEAN — Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 were announced by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Monday.
The cases involved nine female residents, who now total 2,752 of the cases and seven men for a total of 2,410.
The new cases bring to 5,178 the number of residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past 13 months. Twenty-residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The daily positivity on Monday was 4.5% as compared to Sunday’s 4.5% rate. The seven-day rolling average Monday was 4.4% and the 14-day average was 3.8%.
The health department is currently following 212 active cases, 426 in contact quarantine and five in travelers quarantine.
The southeast part of the county reported nine new cases for a total of 2,817. About 54.4% of all cases have been in this corner of the county.
The northeast part of the county reported four new cases on Monday for a total of 937, the southwest had two new cases for 798 and the northwest had one new case for 626.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there are 18,732 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 24,718 residents, or 32.2% of the population who have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Department of Health officials reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the total to 3,234.
The case count includes 3,108 recoveries, county officials said. State health sources indicate 83 deaths in the county to date.
County officials report 264 people are in quarantine or isolation, while the total number of such orders issued to date rose to 11,606.