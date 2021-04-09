OLEAN — There were 15 new positive COVID-19 test results reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Friday. Ten were men, while five of the positives were women.

There have now been 4,959 cases in the county in 13 months of the pandemic. Ninety-two residents have died from COVID-19. Sixteen are hospitalized.

Health department staff are following 167 active cases, 366 people in contact quarantine and six in travelers quarantine.

The daily positivity Friday was 3%, the seven-day rolling average was 3.4% and the 14-day average is 3.5%, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director.

Of the 15 new cases, eight were from the northeast part of the county where there have been a total of 867 cases. The northwest part of the county had three new cases for a total of 585, the southwest had two new cases for a total of 760 and the southeast, where 55.5% of the county’[s total cases have been reported, there were two new cases for a total of 2,747 people.

Watkins said there are now 15,563 individuals in the county who have completed there vaccine series.

There are 22,976 people, or 29.9% of the population who have received at least one dose of vaccine.

To register for the county health department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics, go online to www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info. All appointments must be made through the Cattaraugus County Website.

Those needing assistance with registering for the vaccination clinics — including those without a computer or internet connection — may call the county’s COVID Vaccine Call Center at (716) 701-3777 for help.

For directions on how to get a COVID-19 test, go to the county’s website at www.cattco.org.

THE ALLEGANY COUNTY Health Department reported Friday that eight new cases had been detected, bringing the total to date to 3,158.

Of those cases, 3,038 have resulted in recoveries. State officials report 82 deaths among county residents in connection to the pandemic, with 55 deaths occurring in the county's borders.

Officials reported 205 active quarantines or isolations, with 11,367 reported to date.

State officials reported Friday morning that 27% of county residents — totaling 12,551 people — have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 8,099 have received a completed vaccine series, or 17.4% of the county's population.