The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported Sunday the 14th death of a county resident due to COVID-19-related complications.

The deceased resident was a 65-year-old woman “who developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome her illness despite aggressive medical treatment,” the health department said in a press release. “We extend our deepest condolences to her family and the entire Cattaraugus County community.”

Meanwhile, the health department reported only one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday and only three Saturday, after seeing significant increases in cases over the past several days.

The 347th confirmed case of COVID-19 is a male resident of the southeast quadrant of the county, who is a healthcare worker.

On Saturday, the health department reported all three of Saturday’s new cases — two women healthcare workers who reported direct contact with persons who were positive for the virus and one male — are residents of the southeast quadrant of the county.

The male reported no significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive-COVID-19 person.

The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 60 as of Sunday, as there are 273 residents who have recovered.

Cattaraugus County, which reported its 13th COVID-19-related death on Friday, is offering free rapid testing beginning Monday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo had made rapid test kits available to New York’s counties.

Dr. Kevin Watkins, the county’s public health director, said a drive-through site will be set up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Allegany Fire Department, 186 W. Main St.

Anyone who is a resident of the county may call 938-9119 to schedule a free rapid test. The state will provide 1,000 of the rapid test kits to use during the week.

Watkins stressed that tests will only be provided to those who set up an appointment by calling the department. Additionally, he noted only the rapid tests will be administered next week.

The health department reiterated Sunday that any resident experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their healthcare provider (avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or the emergency room before calling).

In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose. If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.

In an effort to determine the prevalence of the virus in our community, any resident interested in getting a swab test can register for a test on the county website or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.

IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, the health department reported a total of 20 new cases over the weekend — 11 on Saturday and nine more on Sunday.

Allegany County is also beginning a program Monday to provide free rapid testing to county residents.

residents must call to make an appointment for a rapid test, Theresa K. Moore of the county’s health department said Friday, insisting, “You MUST have an appointment to be tested.”

Residents should call (585) 268-9250 to make an appointment. Information about the location and times will be given when residents call to make appointments, Moore said.