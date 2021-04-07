BELMONT — Allegany County saw its highest spike of new COVID-19 cases in more than a month on Wednesday as more vaccine doses are set to be distributed.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday — the most cases from a single day since 15 were recorded on Feb. 26. The total as of 3 p.m. was 3,142 cases to date, with 82 deaths among county residents and 3,022 recoveries reported.

Officials also reported 198 active quarantines or isolations, with 11,307 such orders issued to date.

MORE VACCINE DOSES are to be distributed this week, county officials said.

A clinic for 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine is set for Friday at the former Kmart store in Wellsville.

To make an appointment, go to www.alleganyco.com and click on “Vaccine Registration” button. All individuals age 18 and over are eligible for the vaccine.

Appointments are necessary. For those needing help registering, call (585) 268-9250.

Vaccination rates continue to rise, state officials reported.

The state Department of Health reported that 12,292 county residents have received at least one dose of vaccine — 26.5% of all residents — as of Wednesday morning. Of those, 7,570 — 16.3% of residents — have received a completed vaccine series.

Across the state, 6.87 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, or more than one in three state residents. Of those, 4.3 million — 21.7% of New Yorkers — have received a completed vaccine series.

Another 59 people in New York died due to COVID on Tuesday, increasing the statewide death toll to 40,922.

Hospitalizations fell seven to 4,526; a total of 950 people were in intensive care units, up 13, and 593 were intubated, up two.

The state confirmed 7,213 new Covid cases on Tuesday and reported another 221,674 test results.

The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday was 3.25% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 3.48%, down from 3.57% the day before.

