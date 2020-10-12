A 12th Cattaraugus County resident — a 96-year-old woman — has died of complications due to COVID-19, the Cattaraugus County Health Department reported Monday.

The woman developed respiratory failure "and was unable to overcome her illness despite aggressive medical treatment," the department said in a press release. "We extend our deepest condolences to her family and the entire Cattaraugus County community."

The COVID-attributed death is the sixth in a bit more than three weeks, after the county had held the line at five through the summer.

Meanwhile, with two more cases of COVID infection reported in Cattaraugus County residents on Monday, the county has seen approximately 110 new cases since mid-September.

The two new cases reported Monday are in addition to six new cases reported over the weekend — three each on Saturday and Sunday. The county's total cases since the onset of the pandemic increased to 308 with Monday's reporting.

In Allegany County, 14 new cases were reported over the weekend, while Monday's two additional cases pushed that county's total to 166 since March. There has been one death in Allegany County, which occurred early in the pandemic.

In Cattaraugus County, the two new cases of COVID-19 infection reported Monday were female residents — one living in the southeast quadrant in the county, where the majority of the recent infections have been reported, and the other in the northwest part of the county.

Both reported no travel and they were unaware of any contact with anyone infected with the virus.

On Sunday, the three cases reported were all female and all three live in the southeast quadrant of the county, which includes the Olean area. One of the women to test positive is a healthcare worker.

On Saturday, the three cases reported that day were, again, all female, all from the southeast part of the county and one is a healthcare worker.

As of Monday, the health department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 64 as there are 233 residents who have recovered from the disease.

In Allegany County, with 135 recovered cases and the one death since March, there are 30 active cases. As of Monday's reporting, there were 297 residents in quarantine/isolation.

In nearby Pennsylvania, McKean County’s case count has increased to 78, up 6 cases from the weekend. Potter County has seen an increase of one case, to a total of 37, while Cameron County remains at 8.