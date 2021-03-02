OLEAN — Cattaraugus County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while Allegany County reported only three.

Cattaraugus County’s new cases increased its total since last spring to 4,395. County health department staff were following 213 active cases, 702 who were in contact quarantine and 58 in travel quarantine. There were 20 residents hospitalized with the virus.

The daily positivity rate Tuesday was 5.3%, a slight uptick from recent days. The seven-day rolling average was 3.1% and the 14-day average was 3.2, about the same as in recent days.

Seven of the new cases Tuesday were women, who with 2,371 total cases represent 53.9% of the total in the county. Men had five new cases for a total of 2,024 cases.

The southeast corner of the county led in new cases, with 10, for a total of 2,517, or 57.3% of the total in the county.

The northeast part of the county reported two new cases for a total of 728 cases. No new cases were reported in the northwest part of the county where there have been 475 cases or the southwest where there have been 675 cases.

The 20-29 age group has the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in the county, 734. That is followed by the 50-59 age group with 651 cases and 30-29 with 622 cases.

The 90-99 age group has had the fewest COVID-19 cases, followed by the 80-89 age group with 199 cases.

In addition the percentage of health care workers with COVID-19 has dropped to 4.7%, less than half of what it was earlier in the pandemic.

Twenty-two percent of people who test positive for the coronavirus are asymptomatic, or have no symptoms of COVID-19.

In Allegany County, the three new cases increased the county’s total to 2,960, with 2,857 recoveries and 81 total deaths for the duration of the pandemic. There were 212 residents reported in quarantine on Tuesday.

The county’s seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 0.4%.

The Allegany County Department of Health will be vaccinating anyone who is eligible from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Friday at Genesee Valley Central School.

Appointments are required. Go to the Allegany County website at 5 p.m. Wednesday to make an appointment and follow the instructions. Health officials note that vaccine remains limited.

Meanwhile, the location for the second-dose clinic for county residents who have received their first dose was changed to Genesee Valley.