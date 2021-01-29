BELMONT — A dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Allegany County on Friday.

The Allegany County Department of Health reported that the new cases brought the total COVID-19 case count to date was 2,590. Of those, 2,422 recoveries have been reported — including 30 on Friday — 115 active cases and 53 deaths in connection to the disease. No new deaths have been reported since December.

Allegany County reported that on Thursday, 2.1% of COVID-19 tests were positive, according to the state Department of Health. Over the past seven days, the tests have been positive 4.6% of the time. Only Cattaraugus County — at 4.4% over seven days — is lower in Western New York.

The number of residents in quarantine rose to 632, a net increase of 42 from Thursday. To date, 9,649 quarantines have been ordered, with 9,017 no longer active.

Officials reported that if someone’s life is in imminent danger, call 911. Other hotlines are available for those in need:

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: (844) 863-9314

Allegany County Crisis Hotline: (888) 448-3367

Allegany County Community Services: (585) 593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-TALK (8255)

NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741

Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: (822) 273-8255 (Press 1)

For additional COVID-19 questions and information, call the health department at (585) 268-9250, email healthinfo@alleganyco.com, or visit www.alleganyco.com or the county’s Facebook page.

TO THE SOUTH, additional cases were reported in northern Pennsylvania.

There were 21 new cases in McKean County for a total of 2,700 — 2,010 confirmed, 690 probable and 8,955 negative tests, according to the Pennsylvania state Department of Health.

There were two additional cases in Potter County for a total of 811 —715 confirmed, 96 probable and 2,866 negative tests.