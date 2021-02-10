BELMONT — A dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, Allegany County officials said, as another drive-up testing clinic is scheduled.

County health department officials reported 12 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to date to 2,758. Of those, 2,604 have recovered, and 80 deaths have been reported by the state.

State officials reported 2,480 individuals were tested Tuesday, with 68,351 reported in the county to date.

County officials reported 367 active quarantines and isolations on Wednesday, with 10,140 reported to date.

Starting Friday, daily COVID-19 statistic updates will be reported via a County Dashboard at https://arcg.is/0KGnyu, officials reported.

The dashboard, officials said, includes data from the state and local health departments, allowing for faster updates and eliminating issues with different agencies reporting different numbers for the same metrics. For example, the county reports 54 deaths to date, compared to the state’s figure, as some agencies in different counties do not report deaths of county residents directly to the county for tabulation.

Officials reported that if someone’s life is in imminent danger, call 911. Other hotlines are available for those in need:

COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline: (844) 863-9314

Allegany County Crisis Hotline: (888) 448-3367

Allegany County Community Services: (585) 593-1991 (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (800) 273-TALK (8255)

NYS Text Line: Text “GOT5” to 741741

Veterans’ Crisis Lifeline: (822) 273-8255 (Press 1)

A DRIVE-UP CLINIC has been set to help quickly diagnose potential COVID-19 cases.

The clinic, set for Tuesday morning at the Scio Central School bus garage, requires registration by noon Friday. All seeking a test must register in advance. Officials reported registrations are capped at 120 tests. There is no cost for the tests.

To register, visit www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic, search for the town and check the box for the test site in order to find and register for the event. If possible, print the ticket from registration and bring it to the appointment. Registrations may also be made at (585) 268-9250 and press #4.

The clinic is a drive-up, and those being tested will remain in their cars with the windows up. Those seeking tests are asked to not bring other individuals who are not being tested, as well as pets.

The county previously discontinued the drive-up testing sites in order to focus on vaccination clinics.