OLEAN — Eleven new Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 Friday as more concern on the part of the state shifted from downstate to regions like Western New York.

Restrictions in some New York City pandemic hot spots will be rolled back even as the state plans to combat flare-ups in and around Upstate cities like Buffalo and Rochester. The Buffalo Bills will not be able to open their stadium to fans anytime soon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday, while more restrictions could be coming if infections continue to rise.

“Western New York is a problem,” the governor said in a conference call with reporters, noting that Erie County is particularly worrisome. The region’s positivity rate was over 3% for the fourth straight day on Thursday, the highest of the state’s 10 regions.

Erie County reported 215 new infections Thursday, the second-highest of any county outside New York City.

“In general, downstate New York is doing better than Upstate New York, which is a total reversal from the first phase of COVID,” Cuomo said.

With numbers improving in some New York City hotspots, so-called micro-cluster restrictions in Far Rockaway in Queens will be lifted. In Brooklyn, a red-zone area, the most restrictive of three color-coded zones, will be reduced by 50%, as will the less-restrictive yellow zone, Cuomo said.

In Cattaraugus County, with the 11 new cases reported Friday, there have now been 529 residents testing positive for COVID-19 since the spring. Nineteen residents have died from COVID-19.

Seven of the positives announced Friday by the Cattaraugus County Health Department were women and four were men.

Three of the women were healthcare workers and one man worked in a group home. All were contacts of known COVID-19 positive people.

One man from the northeast part of the county and a woman from the southeast reported they had not been in contact with anyone known to be COVID-positive.

A man from the southeast part of the county was the only one who was asymptomatic. The other 10 people testing positive Friday had symptoms.

Four of the women were from the southwest part of the county and two were from the southeast.

ALSO FRIDAY, the governor said National Guard troops will be deployed to New York at airports to make sure arriving travelers have proof of recently testing negative for the virus.

The forthcoming National Guard deployment came as New York’s overall COVID-19 infection rate ticked up to 1.9%.

“You should not land if you do not have proof of a negative test upon landing,” Cuomo said.

Patient hospitalizations also increased Thursday, according to state data, by 44 patients for a total of 1,321, with 202 patients newly admitted.

There were 285 patients (+17) in ICUs across the state, with 129 (+1) of them intubated.

There were also 18 more deaths on Thursday, increasing the state’s confirmed total to 25,910.

