OLEAN — A 79th death of a Cattaraugus County resident from COVID-19 was reported Friday.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported a 44-year-old man died after developing respiratory failure.

There were 27 new cases reported on Friday — 12 men and 15 women — for a total of 3,902. There have now been 1,777 men diagnosed with the coronavirus and 2,215 women.

The health department is following 332 active cases, 423 in contact quarantine and 69in travelers quarantine.

The daily positivity rate increased to 6% on Friday as the seven-day rolling average and 14-day average were each 4.5%.

There were eight new cases each in the southwest part of the county, the southwest and northeast. Three new cases were reported in the northwest.

The totals for the southeast part of the county is now up to 2,239 residents. There are now 602 residents in the southwest part of the county who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 605 in the northeast and 437 in the northwest.

ACROSS NEW YORK, hospitalizations due to the virus dropped 30 on Thursday to 7,937. A total of 1,516 people were in intensive care units, up 10, and 1,000 were intubated, up 14.

Another 153 people died due to COVID-19 in New York on Thursday. The statewide death toll reported by the state is now 35,920.

The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Thursday was 4.31%; the statewide seven-day average of the positive test rate dropped to 4.67% on Thursday, down from 4.72% the day before.

In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus continued to drop — it was 4.69% on Thursday, down from 4.96% on each of the previous two days.

