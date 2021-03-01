BELMONT — Just one new COVID-19 case was reported in Allegany County on Monday, county health officials reported.

The new case brought the total number of cases to date to 2,957, according to the Allegany County Department of Health. To date, 2,845 cases have resulted in recoveries, 30 are active, and 81 deaths have been reported. The state reported 223 tests were administered Sunday.

There were 232 active quarantines as of 3 p.m. Monday, out of 10,687 orders to date.

The county continues to see the lowest vaccination rate in the state.

State health officials reported that 4,552 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine — 9.8% of the county’s population — with 2,273 have received both. Of those, the county health department has administered 1,362 first dose vaccines, while 525 of those have received a second dose.

TO HELP WITH VACCINES, the Allegany County Office for the Aging reports that their waiting list for the vaccine series remains open. Anyone age 65 and over living in the county who wants to join the waiting list can register at www.alleganyco.com or by calling (585) 268-9390 for assistance.

The wait list is coordinating with locally-owned pharmacies, hospitals and clinics that are providing vaccines to get as many seniors vaccinated who want it as possible. However, those who have registered but have received the vaccine from an unconnected source should also call the Office for the Aging to have their name removed from the list.

“Working together as a community is a key element in getting everyone served as the vaccine becomes more readily available in our community,” said OFA Director Anita Mattison.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS also noted that the most recent drive-up rapid testing clinic saw one of the lowest counts of positive cases seen yet.

The clinic, on Feb. 25 at Scio Central School, saw seven positive tests among 73 individuals. Most such clinics have resulted in double-digit positive case counts, peaking at 53 on Jan. 9. The program began in October.