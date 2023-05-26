I read with dismay an article about construction of wind turbines in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, which described the expected decimation of the bald eagle population.
If true, this is an outrage. That the state government or any other entity could trade the outright slaughter of our nation's bird, a species that has had so much cost and effort put toward it to bring it back from near extinction, for a monetary contribution toward a wildlife rehabilitation facility is just sad. Rehabbing a few birds here and there could not replace the lost population.
From experience, many of the rehabilitated birds will end up at institutions as ambassadors, due to injuries which prevent them from ever being released into the wild. Ambassador eagles are used for helping to convince the public to conserve our precious natural resources, such as the bald eagle.
So the plan appears to be to kill a bunch of eagles but rehab a few injured ones so that people are aware of how important eagles are to our future. Do you see the fallacy here?
I am a professional wildlife photographer, specializing in bald eagles. I, like the ambassador eagles, dedicate my life to the protection and the future of the species. I am outraged at the concept proposed here.
These are the very eagles the state of New York will allow to be killed if it allows these wind power projects to go through. I implore state regulators, as well as to rational conservationists and citizens, to stop this before it's too late.
Dan Jordan, Allegany