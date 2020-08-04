Editor’s Note: This commentary, the result of a collaboration between the Olean Times Herald and interviewer Marcia Kelly, gives voice to area citizens of color with the hope of creating better understanding.
I was raised in Florida, and after college I married James Gayton from Olean. He had a career in the U.S. Air Force, and finished his career working for NASA. We were stationed in Greece, then lived in Virginia and had three children, and now seven grandchildren.
Our oldest daughter was in the Air Force, stationed in Guam and California, and now is in the Virgin Islands working for a company in its finance department.
Our son is a captain in the U.S. Navy, having been stationed in Japan, Belgium, Barain and Afghanistan, and our youngest daughter works for the U.S. State Department, with stints in China and Africa, to name just two world locations she has worked. I worked as a social worker during Jim’s career, and when we moved back to Olean I fulfilled my dream and opened No Match Southern Cookin’ on West State Street, serving Southern specialties like barbeque, catfish, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler.
I think the most important issue today is focusing on changing policies and laws that allow the culture of policing that kills unarmed black people with impunity. My experience comes from being born in Florida during Jim Crow, in a little farming community.
Of course, I knew about racism, but the white people in that community were good people; they presented themselves, for the most part, as God-fearing Christians. People of color knew where the Jim Crow racial lines of freedom were drawn and as long as those lines were not crossed everyone got along with politeness and graciousness toward one another. Everyone stayed in their lane.
That small Southern community is not unlike my small Northern community here in Olean, minus the Jim Crow laws. Usually, unrest in a community lies in competition for supply and demand of the resources. Those in power, North or South, use the same old playbook, controlling both the supply and demand, and cancelling out any unwanted competition, which is often people of color. When people of color acquiesce there is no unrest.
There are things happening in the world outside of this community that people will say, “We don’t have those problems in our town,” like police killing, or “stop and frisk,” for example, and then everyone gets alarmed upon hearing of unrest in other places.
But we do have racism here, and when our streets were empty of demonstrations and protests it did not mean that equality was at hand. It only gave security to white people that they were insulated from any repercussions. And so the beat goes on.
It’s not that I haven’t experienced racism in Olean; there were a few Olean businesses I didn’t patronize because of it. I once went to a restaurant with a white friend and the server never made eye contact with me. Even in answering my questions she looked at my white friend. This wasn’t the only example of this behavior.
I don’t think many in this community thought there was ever a plight regarding people of color. These days there are people of many ethnicities whose voices are echoing the issues of racism, so more attention is being paid to the need to bring about systemic and fundamental change. Beyond the voices, and the marches, the necessary changes will be difficult. It will take the hard work of recognizing and acknowledging and being willing to be vulnerable and learning things you didn’t know, didn’t do, and should do in order to make that change.
This civil rights movement for equality isn’t the first rodeo. I think what gives us a little bit more hope now is that the cry for change is coming about with the younger people, with a wider variety of groups, different voices, not only in America but worldwide, and people are working toward that change. It won’t be easy but it is more hopeful now.
The willingness to pull up those old policies and laws by the roots and do some re-planting is most important. It takes those in power admitting that re-planting is the right thing for us all.
Pastor Tyrone Hall and the late Rep. John Lewis talked about working together with love, working together as human beings with the love and respect that we are all in this world, on this planet, together. The same rights and opportunities should be afforded to us all no matter the color of our skin.
That’s the love that we the people need.
Sometimes you hear a voice that has a different view of the harm that racism causes. They think the solution would be that if anything is wrong in our society, and especially when it comes to people of color, that it’s because they have not assimilated into “our” culture. This is the way to do it and anything other than that is “wrong.”
People with those views are out there to say there’s nothing wrong, and you have to pull yourself up by your bootstraps. They assume that there is superiority and inferiority. It’s best that you hear these views so you know they are there — and an important reason that things don’t change. Such views are standing in the way of change.
The local Race Unity Circle has a book club that just finished reading and discussing “Waking Up White” by Debby Irving. She describes her life and privilege and her eventual understanding that she didn’t have a clue she had grown up with subtle racist attitudes that her family probably didn’t mean to give her, and it took years of observing herself and her attitudes to identify.
They say that America is a “melting pot,” but whose pot is it? The leaders say this is the way to look and act and anyone who does’t fit those parameters is excluded. If we go back in time, the government of the United States only counted Black people as 3/5ths of a human being. There are white people who say that slavery “saved” the Black man, putting him on a “better” path — to Christianity! Who sets the rules?
I grew up in a segregated school. We could aspire to any occupation — doctor, lawyer, accountant — but there was a cap on where you would be accepted in those professions. If you stayed within your own community you were accepted in that era. You could conquer your world, but not THE world.
No one ever advised me to aspire to be president of the United States or to be a U.S. senator or any of those professions because racism cannot only limit your ability to thrive, it can also limit your ability to dream. There has been progress and people have worked to go further. But, nowadays, students of color must often fight against a white guidance counselor’s advice — “No, you can’t be a doctor, but maybe a nurse.” They may mean well, but their belief system is really racist without realizing it.
If they want to learn the truth and dismantle that belief system then progress can be made.