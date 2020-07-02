When a brick was thrown through WT Hair salon’s window this past weekend the gratitude associated with the feeling of progress toward increased equality in our community was diminished.
The downtown Olean business had a social justice poster prominently displayed in the window. Leo Wolters Tejera, one of the owners of the salon, has been very active locally in the national anti-racism movement and continually promotes an anti-violence and peaceful protest message.
Many supporters on the Facebook post about the incident quickly conveyed messages of sympathy and hope. A GoFundMe campaign has been started by one friend to help the owners. A few other messages encourage Leo to install a better security system with high-definition camera capabilities. The installation of monitoring equipment by friends and community members is a wonderful act of compassion, but it is also a reaction to the need for increased protection.
Olean is a community where the Underground Railroad played an important role in securing the freedom of many humans. The belief that all humans deserve to live in a free and just manner is not only woven into the fabric of our nation, but also clearly into the history of the local area. The Constitution expressly guarantees the ability to speak freely and express opinions. The very first amendment is the freedom of speech. If this right is chilled for one it is chilled for all.
This brick does not represent a random act of vandalism. The act clearly targeted members of the community who have been loudly speaking out about injustice. This brick may represent a hate crime. For those in the Olean community who believe racism and other bigotry do not exist here, with this brick, that belief can no longer be defended.
One clear and peaceful response to the act of violence is in a lawful manner to hold the person(s) responsible for the act accountable. As members of the Olean Police Department and other law enforcement agencies work to make that happen it is important to also continue to find gratitude for accomplishments and make peace with this act. Finding gratitude and peace is not a call to inaction.
The use of violence as means of intimidation clearly dictates that silence is not an option. That unsanitized brick through the window of equality can now have an enlightening effect. As that piece of clay puts on full display the unsanitized hate and/or anger held up to the Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ movements, it creates the opportunity for change where inclusivity and diversity are accepted norms and the differences in humanness are no longer marginalized.
The power of the brick to stifle freedom of speech is rendered useless when a free and open platform is offered as a vehicle to be heard and subsequent changes made:
On Tuesday evening, Mayor Bill Aiello held the first of three listening sessions. The mayor organized these sessions prior to the attempt to intimidate Leo. Showing up and being heard is a peaceful and powerful response. Here unfolding the weaponized piece of clay and remolding it into part of a new and stronger foundation is imaginable.
Peace, love and acceptance must always prevail.
(Colleen Kent lives in Olean.)