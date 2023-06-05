I have been reading in the Times Herald the reactions of Republican leaders to the possible influx of undocumented migrants into rural New York state. Recently, state Sen. George Borrello complained about Gov. Kathy Hochul floating the possibility of housing migrants at SUNY campuses.
The May 27 edition of the Times Herald had the story that Cattaraugus and Allegany counties declared states of emergency over New York's migrant influx.
I identify as a Christian evangelical and wish to appeal to other Christians on the basis of faith. I know the vast majority of Christian evangelicals identify themselves as political conservatives. Roughly 80% of them voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.
Where do evangelicals really stand in regard to the teaching and example of Jesus?
Jesus acknowledged the two greatest commandments are to love God with your whole being and to love your neighbor as yourself (Luke 10:25-37; Matthew 22:36-40). To illustrate how to love your neighbor as yourself in Luke, Jesus told the story of the Good Samaritan, who helped a Jew who had been beaten and left for dead by robbers. The Jews and the Samaritans at the time despised each other, opposing one another politically, socially and in religious beliefs. Yet the Samaritan went out of his way to help the Jew solely because he was in desperate need.
Now we have refugees and asylum-seeking immigrants coming to this country in large numbers. They are, generally, in desperate need of help. Evangelicals should be following the teachings and example of Christ in this situation. Instead, they listen to the panic-mongering, rumor-spreading and hatred of conservative Republican officials and conservative commentators.
"These immigrants are a danger to our community." "They are criminals." "They are not like us." "They will destroy our way of life." Such are the claims of conservatives. These same charges could have been made by Jews and Samaritans against each other. These exact same charges were made by white segregationists against black people in this country.
Evangelicals can attempt to rationalize away their hard-hearted conservative beliefs. I urge my fellow Christian believers, however, to turn to the Bible and draw your opinions and feelings from what God teaches and ignore the ranting of conservative politicians and commentators.
What did Jesus teach and do? Who did Jesus associate with and accept? The despised tax collectors, people of supposed low morals, the humble and sinners in general.
Who did Jesus and indeed the Bible in general condemn? The arrogant rich, the proud, the judgmental hypocrites who promoted hatred and contempt of others.
Look now at men like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. They both claim great things for themselves, they mock and threaten and condemn anyone who dares disagree with them.
Christians, open your minds and hearts to what Jesus has taught and done. Reject the policies and thoughts of the arrogant, the merciless and the hard-hearted. Turn to the teaching and the example of Jesus.
(Byron Muse lives in Olean.)