There’s a rather grisly idiom that states, “There’s more than one way to skin a cat.” Using the New York state budget, the Department of Taxation and Finance found a new way to skin the cat — and local municipalities will feel the sting.
It all relates to a common concern descending upon towns in rural New York: How to deal with renewable corporations and the state agencies that subsidize them? One of the bargaining chips held by municipalities and counties has been the right and duty to assess renewable projects for taxation purposes. When the state budget passed on May 2, this bargaining chip was curtailed.
The story goes like this: In 2021, New York told certain entities to get together and develop a standard taxation model for renewables. The entities brought to the table were the Office of Real Property Tax Services (ORPTS, part of the state Department of Taxation and Finance), the New York Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York Assessors Association (NYSAA, an organization representing local assessors). Representatives from these organizations met and in 2022 came to an agreement on a standard assessment model.
Days before the joint model was to be released, ORPTS usurped the process by releasing an unexpected alternative model developed independently of local assessors and their concerns. The ORPTS model favored renewable developers over local interests.
A lawsuit was filed immediately by NYSAA (Blenheim, et al vs. NYS Department of Taxation and Finance). On April 29, 2022, a restraining order was issued by state Supreme Court Judge Christina Ryba prohibiting the Department of Taxation and Finance from implementing the ORPTS taxation assessment model. Judge Ryba recognized that the local assessors had a solid case, writing that the plaintiffs “are likely to succeed on the merits in this matter.”
The Blenheim, et al, case was moving through the courts when the state budget was passed on May 2. The budget included a gotcha section called “Section N.” Section N does what it appeared the courts would not: it forces the ORPTS assessment model onto communities, stripping local assessors of authority to make assessment decisions that benefit their municipalities over state-subsidized corporations.
Section N skins the cat using a different tactic, and a sneaky one at that. On May 4, state Supreme Court Judge Julian Schreibman ordered the legal proceedings related to Blenheim, et al, to be discontinued.
I contacted Dan Martonis, director of Real Property at Cattaraugus County, to discuss the impact this will have on local municipalities. He explained that this will drastically lower the tax benefit that municipalities will collect from renewable corporations, will tie the hands of local assessors forcing them to utilize a taxation model that favors developers over municipalities, and has the potential to disrupt payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreements because the ORPTS model opens the door for corporations to pay the lesser: either pay the P.I.L.O.T. (negotiated by local officials and county industrial development agencies) or pay the tax bill (controlled by the ORPTS model).
It appears the state used the budget process as an end run around the courts and as a way to get what it wanted in the first place: a deal for renewable corporations at the expense of municipalities.
(Brenda Hanson lives in Delevan.)