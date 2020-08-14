Editor’s Note: This commentary, the result of a collaboration between the Olean Times Herald and interviewer Marcia Kelly, gives voice to area people of color with the hope of creating better understanding.
I grew up in Olean, attended School #10 (Ivers J. Norton) and graduated from Olean High School in 1975. My father, Herbert Elmore, was a Naval veteran, and in 1964 became the first African-American in the Olean Fire Department.
The local factories didn’t hire African-Americans in 1954 when my father returned to Ol ean after his Navy service. My mother, Lorna Ruth Elmore, was the first African-American to be hired at the Olean Tile plant. She was told, “We’ve never hired anyone of color before, but we feel you’ll fit in.”
After a few years of night shifts she was hired by the telephone company, where she worked in the office. She was community-minded and on the boards of the Olean Housing Authority, American Cancer Society and Jamestown Community College. The family believed in community service and social action, and valued education.
My grandfather’s grandfather, Robert Augustus Easley, was born into slavery in West Virginia. When the Civil War started, the plantation owner forcibly took him when he was drafted by the Confederate Army. He escaped to Ohio and joined the Union Army to fight for the North and help free others.
I’m proud of growing up in Olean. As an athlete and student at OHS, I had really good mentors and coaches who guided me and believed that my life mattered. They gave me a lot of structure — people like Jon Baker, who was my basketball coach; William Fraser, who was my track coach; and Larry Twitty, my boxing coach. I had great parents, uncles, aunts and family who gave me a good foundation and much encouragement.
I was vice president of the Student Council in a class that was made up of mainly white students. Later, I was put on the Athletic and the Academic Walls of Fame at OHS.
I’m an American who loves his country, and it’s clear that the country is still evolving regarding racial equality. I don’t want to give the impression that anyone in my family was a target of overt discrimination on a daily basis. Many of the barriers that my parents faced in the 1950s were gone or lowered in the 1960s and 1970s as I was growing up.
Many of my classmates from elementary school are still friends today. I’m a partner, with Steve Boyd, in the only multiracial law firm in Western New York. Steve is a former Channel 7 news reporter who grew up in South Buffalo and attended law school while working as a news reporter. We became friends when we both served on the Board of Trustees at Erie Community College and eventually we formed our law partnership. We have a diverse staff of thirteen and believe in non-violent efforts to promote equality and inclusion and to end police brutality. Our law firm is actively supporting the Stop the Violence Committee to educate people on the importance of the vote and to register voters. To date, we have registered 800 voters.
I had many people support me when I was growing up, but I still experienced racism. When I was young and lived on Irving Street, I remember being invited by a young white friend to play baseball at his house on South 7th Street. I was sent home because he wasn’t allowed to play with me, because of my color.
Later, I remember working at Olean factories during the summers to earn money for college and encountering blatant racism from co-workers, from racial graffiti scrawled on bathroom walls and racially derogatory comments to verbal taunting at a company union clambake and softball game. When I approached the man who was hurling racial insults at me, he pulled out a switchblade. No one stood up for me or tried to quiet the guy down.
Many of the people present that day will claim that they are not racist, but the truth is that they tolerated racism. When I went home and told my father what I’d encountered he said, “That’s what happens when you are around white men who are drinking.”
The next summer I found employment at another factory, and it was better in that regard. My experiences at the factory motivated me to become a good student in college so that I would not have to spend my adult life working in that type of environment.
Diversity, racial inclusion and sensitivity have evolved over time in a positive way, and because of all the support and encouragement I received, I’ve been successful in many areas. My children have done well also, as one daughter is a medical doctor and one daughter is an attorney. My son left the U.S. Army with the rank of captain and just got his commercial pilot’s license.
But this doesn’t mean that we don’t still run into racism.
For example, two years ago three friends and I went to a St. Bonaventure basketball game because my friend’s friend was the athletic director of the opposing team. We were his guests. After a great dinner and excellent service at Angee’s, we took our seats in the Reilly Center. The auditorium was filled mainly with white people, except on the basketball court. After the usher showed us to our seats, a security guard walked all the way across the auditorium and approached us — middle-aged, well-dressed and successful African-American men — to ask to see our tickets.
It was clear to our host and to us that we were racially profiled. Our host from the visiting team apologized profusely.
Because of my interest in the law, I’ve studied very important Supreme Court decisions involving African-Americans and how they’ve changed. One example, in 1965 the Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of a black man sentenced to death before an all-white jury. The prosecutor used eight peremptory challenges to remove the only black jurors in the jury pool. The Supreme Court upheld the conviction and found that he was tried before a “jury of his peers” because blacks were in the jury pool, even though they were not selected.
This was reversed in 1986, my second year as an attorney, in Batson v. Kentucky. Until 1986, it was legal and a common practice for attorneys to use peremptory challenges to exclude black jurors.
Another important date was July 2, 1964, when President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, which outlawed discrimination based on race, color or religion. It prohibits unequal application of voter registration requirements and racial segregation.
What can be done to change things today? An important issue is getting rid of illegal handguns in urban centers, as they are involved in 90% of the shootings. Going after the gun dealers and distributors is very important.
I believe that people need to stop labeling themselves as from Red or Blue states, Conservatives, Progressives, Republicans, Democrats. The labels force people to draw lines and they become narrow-minded. In order to make progress we need people to listen, to be more open-minded and search for common-sense, reasonable solutions, and this includes the NRA.
We still have a long way to go regarding discrimination. Even today people are trying to suppress the Black vote. African-Americans are not asking for a handout. They are asking for the playing field to be leveled. African-Americans who are attending poorly-financed schools with limited resources are not all the way free. African-Americans with criminal records for non-violent drug offenses who were targets in the War on Drugs in the 1990s are not all the way free.
Volunteer if you can. I teach a class on community policing at the Erie County Police Academy with the hope that relations with the local police departments and the African-American community will be better.
There are bad police officers in almost every department who are abusive or use excessive force. The majority don’t, but they know what’s going on and they must intervene or be held responsible. A police officer had his knee on the neck of George Floyd for 9 minutes. If Michael Vick had his knee on the neck of a dog for 9 minutes some would want to electrocute him, because “dog lives matter.”
I’m very happy to see that Olean has its first African-American Common Council member, appointed to an open seat. The mayor and the City of Olean did a very good job in response to the recent demonstrations. In my view the Olean Police Department does not have the problem with police abuse and brutality that exists in urban areas. Diversity and inclusion in Olean is evolving.