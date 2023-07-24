Government experts and the media tell us that the crippling wave of inflation that hit us during the COVID pandemic is slowly receding, or at least becoming gradually less crippling. Hooray!
As every American knows, though, we have a long-term problem with inflation in certain sectors of the economy — most notably in health care, which now consumes nearly 20% of our GDP. Prices have risen so quickly and persistently for decades that employers have been forced to pass more and more of these costs on to workers, eating away at real incomes.
And the fact that the government bears much of the cost of health care is of little solace, since that ultimately comes out of the pocket of taxpayers. Federal, state, and local government spending on medical care has doubled since the passage of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, and Medicaid spending is up 13% in just the last two years. Medicare spending is approaching $1 trillion per year and is forecast to grow exponentially in the years ahead, as more baby boomers retire.
You have to wonder if we're approaching a fiscal breaking point...
Fortunately, some in Congress take these concerns seriously and are thinking about ways to restrain health care inflation. One such politician is U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, who represents New York's 24th Congressional District, and is leading a bipartisan effort to crack down on a particularly insidious form of medical sector profiteering.
The government — via Medicare and Medicaid — greatly influences the costs of many health care procedures and exams, and it generally pays much more for hospital visits than for visits to a doctor’s office.
Meanwhile, many doctors have had their practices purchased by hospitals. Hospitals and hospital systems, by expanding their networks to include local doctors' offices, have started to reclassify those facilities as “hospital settings”, and that allows them to bill a doctor's visit at a rate up to ten times higher!
Tenney, a Republican, is cosponsoring the bipartisan FAIR Act, which would end “dishonest billing." The fact that Tenney sits on the Ways and Means Committee means she's a powerful ally. The fact that numerous employer groups and think tanks — both liberal and conservative — have endorsed the FAIR Act is a strong indication that it's a solid approach to reducing health care costs.
Tenney and the (few and the proud) Democrats and Republicans in Congress who are tackling the looming fiscal crisis and the everyday financial agony caused by rising medical costs deserve our support. It is vitally important that we fix our broken health care system before its costs become unsustainable, and the quality of care begins to suffer.
Ben Franklin famously remarked that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Right now, the disease of medical inflation is treatable, and the patient (that's us) can be saved.
Let's not waste the opportunity.
(Dr. Nicholas L. Waddy is an associate professor of history at SUNY Alfred and blogs at www.waddyisright.com. He appears on the "Newsmaker Show" on WLEA 1480/106.9.)