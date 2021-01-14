Buffalo Bills fans, your misery is over … for now, that is. For to be a Bills fan is to expect more misery lies just around the corner.
On Saturday, the NFL team won its first playoff game in 25 years, a 27-24 nail-biter against the Indianapolis Colts.
The win puts Buffalo’s No. 1 rank on ESPN’s Sports Misery Index in definite, glorious jeopardy.
The Bills ended decades of futility with a flourish — finishing the regular season 13-3, matching its single-season record of wins set in 1990 and 1991 and winning its first AFC East title in 25 years. The team also has a legitimate “most valuable player” candidate in quarterback Josh Allen.
Last Saturday’s win sets up this Saturday’s divisional championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. For only the second time this Covid-shadowed season, there will be a limited number of fans in the stands. Even if it snows like crazy, lucky them! They are standing in for some of the longest-suffering fans in professional sports.
Could Buffalo make it to a fifth Super Bowl — and actually win one? A fan can dream.
