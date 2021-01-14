Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Mostly cloudy early then periods of showers this afternoon. Snow mixing in. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.