It’s funny how things work. I was in Michigan fishing along the Detroit River with a friend and a huge flotilla of other boats. The annual walleye season was in full swing, and we located fish near the center of the river near the channel.
As a large freighter approached, we moved off our spot to allow it to pass. To our surprise and dismay, the captain of the ship came out of the helm and hung from a ladder with one hand gesturing with his other while yelling and screaming at the top of his lungs. Obviously, the large number of boats in his path had pushed him over the edge. Although we were clearly out of his way in plenty of time, his need to express himself got the best of him.
As he was calling upon the strength of God, for a moment watching him clearly out of control, I was taken back to my service time in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Periodically there were detainees who, given any attention would mirror the same behavior. One in particular would gesture and spew some of the most profane and despicable descriptions of sadistic dismemberment and retaliation towards our service members, words of descriptive language which would put even the saltiest sailor to shame.
As I watched the freighter pass slowly down the river I thought, “How quickly as Americans we forget." It wasn’t that long ago that the Canadian border to Detroit was off limits. It wasn’t that long ago a group of military officers, who I served with in Iraq, were in the Red Zone of Iraq.
I meet with my group of military battle buddies at least once a year. Earlier this month we met in Florida. We were all the equivalent of military O6s, or colonels, when we were serving together as heads of different departments at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) known as Shield. FOB Shield was in the center of Sadr City, or Saddam City as the locals called it. Modern-day battle practices call for the placement of posts such as FOB Shield into the center of a community where we have a direct effect on the community … and them on us.
Like my situation, most of my friends’ sections were made up of government contractors. These were civilians with special backgrounds, abilities and expertise who worked alongside military personnel. Now, this is not your normal Memorial Day commentary. This is about a unique group of individuals, some of them with prior service, but most in our case were current or former law enforcement officers, security, industrial workers and even farmers. We were there to assist in the rebuilding of the Iraqi government.
One individual, who I will refer to as Khalim, joins my group of battle buddies when we meet each year. Khalim was originally in the Iraqi army. Given word of the impending takeover by Saddam Hussien, Khalim and his family fled for the United States from Iraq years ago. A devout Christian, Khalim remembers what many Americans have forgotten: freedom comes at a price. I am not using his real name because Khalim and his family have been targeted in the past.
Khalim worked as one of our interpreters. He sports a scar across his belly from his left hip to his right from an improvised explosive device (IED). All the other individuals within the American Army tactical vehicle he was riding in were killed — Khalim remembers all too well what Memorial Day is all about.
SERVING ALL THE SAME
During the first Gulf War, one of my additional duties was to track the non-combat deaths of American service members and contractors. Combined, I had tallied well over 600. The United States officially lists the number of service members killed in the Gulf War during battle actions as 96, with another 105 non-hostile deaths (ref: https://history.army.mil). The prosecution of battle comes at a great price of human life, many of them great patriots who don’t hesitate to come to the aid of our country even though their original service days are over. Some have never seen service but are considered Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) in their field.
Their deaths, often having gone unnoticed, are real!
On this Memorial Day, along with our military service members, take time to remember the many SMEs and government contractors who planned, assisted, fought and died alongside our service members in support of military operations. Remember the many who lost their lives loading aircraft, ships, loading tanks and other combat equipment and those who died doing their duty as part of the 1% of Americans who serve.
Lastly, though, take time to understand what it means to serve. We as Americans cannot allow our military to succumb to the fickle environment of politics, social fads or sending our sons and daughters off to serve our country without solidly supported plans from start to finish. Thirteen service members paid the ultimate price during the last days of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Eleven Marines, one Army soldier and one Navy sailor were the victims of a deadly bomb attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul.
We who have served know that things happen. War is dirty, hostile, unforgiving. Such was the case on Feb. 25, 1991, just a few minutes into my shift as the Officer in Charge (OIC) of a rear Tactical Operations Center (TOC) for the 89th Military Police Command in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Twenty-eight members of the 472nd Quartermaster Group from Farrell, Pa., were killed shortly before the cease fire ending the Gulf War.
In both cases, far away from what one might reasonably consider an imminent hostile combat environment, combat exists. No service member, government contractor or civilian augmentee knows when their time is up; we, however, can do more to ensure that those who are serving are supported. We have an obligation, I believe, to ensure those who lose their lives in service to our country are never forgotten.
The voice of the freighter captain didn’t stop us from catching our limit that day. The voices of the troops from all the sister services of which I have served remain, however, forever in my heart and my memory.
Never forget!
(Arthur G. Austin Jr. of Cuba is a retired brigadier general in the U.S. Army. He is highly active in programs and activities supporting U.S. military veterans in the Twin Tiers.)