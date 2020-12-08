In the wake of a lousy November jobs report, we pray Congress snaps out of its inexplicable and damaging dawdling and swiftly agrees on a new stimulus deal to help millions who’ve lost their jobs, are hungry, and stand to suffer even more when unemployment and other benefits expire at month’s end.
Such stimulus is a necessary weapon for state and local officials battling COVID’s second wave, who can’t reasonably implement new restrictions on businesses without subsidizing the economic suffering such restrictions will cause.
A promising $908 billion bipartisan compromise framework includes $288 billion worth of new Paycheck Protection Program and economic injury disaster loans. Good. But lawmakers shouldn’t reauthorize new funds for those programs without reforming their design and implementation, to avoid repeating mistakes made in the pandemic’s earliest days.
Newly revealed loan data released under court order shows more than a quarter of $525 billion in total PPP loans went to big companies pocketing loans of $1.5 million or more. That’s because the program’s first-come, first-serve design, coupled with the fact that banks and not government officials approved and disbursed the funds, advantaged well-financed companies that already had working relationships with major financial institutions, leaving small businesses, particularly those owned by nonwhite people, out in the cold.
This time, give small businesses a fair shot.
And instead of the flimsy certification process now in place, businesses should be required to provide real proof they’ve saved jobs with their PPP funds before getting loans forgiven.
Finally, while quick disbursal of money is important, Small Business Administration officials must rig better front-end safeguards to prevent fraud. The SBA inspector general estimates roughly 46% of more than $169 billion in quickly approved disaster loans were suspect and potentially fraudulent.
The nation needs a new infusion of cash. It must be targeted relief.
