Editor’s Note: These commentaries are a collaboration between the Olean Times Herald and interviewer Marcia Kelly with area residents, in hopes of creating better understanding.
I am half Puerto Rican, a quarter Korean and a quarter Polish. I work at Aquaria Salon as a stylist. I grew up in Naples, N.Y. until we moved to California when I was 13.
It was a huge culture shock when I moved back to Western New York at 18 after my teenage years in California, where they are very accepting of all races and cultures. People who talked negatively about skin color or sexual orientation were immediately told to stop. Everyone accepted other’s differences. They embraced them and learned about them, and about their cultures.
Although Olean is called a city, it seems to have some small-town attitudes. I found many of the people here were not accepting of people of color, people not like them. It was so surprising to hear people make jokes about a culture or race and not realize, or care, that they were hurting someone.
Anyone who says such things makes it more acceptable for others who hear them to do the same thing. Our children see this, too, that people hate them because they look different, and it can lead to bullying and self-hatred. Fixing the issues of the language or phrases we use can help stop that cycle, and even save lives. At the moment it seems like racist people feel more comfortable being hateful out loud.
After the current president was elected in 2016, I was shopping with my son and a man with a MAGA hat came up to us while I was buying tortillas. He screamed at me to go back to my country and that we were not welcome here. People will make fun of people of Asian descent in front of me, and when told it isn’t OK, will laugh it off saying, “You’re one of the good ones.”
Many people think people of color are looking for a handout just because we are working for equality. People say, “I worked for everything and grew up poor, so why do people of color need special treatment?” My answer is that nobody is saying you didn’t have a hard upbringing, nobody is saying you don’t matter. We are saying right now is the time for equality for all races.
You don’t see the struggles systemic racism has had on our lives, the missed job opportunities based solely on an employer’s subconscious. People of color are warned by their families to be careful when they go out, so they aren’t seen as a threat by the public. We aren’t doing this to make people mad or to take away your rights and freedoms, we are doing this to help our fellow human beings gain what many are given at birth. Everyone should have equal rights regardless of skin color.
We need to reevaluate the systems in our own community to see where changes are needed, so that things can be equal for everyone. Making people in positions of power more accountable for their actions, to work for change, making racial diversity training a norm in all workplaces. We need to speak up when we hear something or see something, and educate people on actions that are not acceptable. Even reevaluating our own actions to see in what ways we can be better.
Nothing will change without education and accountability.
It’s very important that people pay attention politically — as just happened with record turnout in a national election. Look into things locally and nationally and find out what policies and laws are being pushed.
Find local officials who are trying to change things for the better. Get involved in local politics, even if it’s just attending city council meetings. Hold local officials responsible for the things they promise. Find out how you can get more involved.
Nothing changes unless we make it happen. We need to stay informed and bring people in who will help create a better future for all in our community.
There are many nice people in the community and in the world, but the problem is they are not as loud as the people being hateful. If we stand together our voices will be heard over the hate. I love the community I have found.
I am surrounded by loving people who accept me, and a community I see that is also making strides to make this a wonderful place for everyone.