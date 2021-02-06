It’s almost time to put another meal on the table. What do you do on yet another winter day when you’ve been pretty much hibernating — or in terms relevant for our times, quarantining or practicing self-isolation? You make soup.
My sister is a master at pulling together soup made from leftovers and things she’ll find in the pantry or freezer. I think she and my niece, Amelia, call it “Trash Can Soup” or something like that. Up front, it doesn’t sound all that appetizing, but I’ve been the recipient of the result more than once. The soup is never exactly the same but always tasty.
I think Cheri might be a better cook than I am, or at least use more variety, because if I try to assemble supplies and leftovers in my house, my ingredients end up being incompatible or not very appetizing and I end up just going for the easy thing: scrambled eggs or cereal.
What’s that got to do with today? Here I am on a mid-winter day, a column deadline looming, and I can’t seem to come up with one cohesive theme. It’s been harder for people who write about things going on around them during a pandemic, coupled with winter conditions, because we’re not out and about like when life was more normal. We’re encountering fewer interesting subjects and face it, COVID-19 or politics-everything is on overload.
So today, my winter offering is Soup of the Day. It’s like a potpourri of small thoughts not lengthy enough to fill a column separately.
The first is something I noticed while watching a triple-play of movies over the weekend that kept my adrenaline running high. One was “Apollo 13,” which I’ve seen many times, but it still has me holding my breath in places like “Unstoppable” does. I always notice something different, too. That day it was when the astronauts asked for their calculations to be verified and you see all the people at NASA scrambling to scribble with their pencils. I’ve never yet seen the movie, “Hidden Figures,” but I’m guessing the story of the women involved would also include this method of calculation. Pretty amazing.
Today, we tend to forget what it was like to have to rely on handwritten math so much. I still have the slide rule my husband used in college, then he graduated to an early Texas Instruments calculator, but not until after he took a graduate level exam and everyone else had them in the test room and he had to rely on the slide rule. We found money in the budget after that to make his academic life a bit easier.
Technology has changed our lives in so many ways, but I think it’s pretty funny how a few of us are using ours. We may not know how to Zoom or Facetime or how to use apps, but we’ve discovered a new way to look things up. When we have conversations and a question arises, out comes the smart phone. A friend shared that she takes her phone to another friend’s house because something they want to know might come up like it did the other day: what is the difference between an emu and an ostrich (this, after watching Limu Emu on the insurance commercials.)
I used it this way myself the other day while watching an inspiring Hallmark series called, “Signed, Sealed and Delivered.” The handsome father figure looked so familiar, but I couldn’t place him. Turned out it was Gregory Harrison, an actor I had admired in his (our) younger years. He has aged well, by the way.
A second ingredient in today’s column soup is that I’ve lost another item. Being pretty much immobile for two-and-a-half months, I didn’t need it before, but today went looking for my second winter coat. It wasn’t where it was supposed to be. All I can think is that in a whirl of giveaway last summer when it didn’t seem as important, it must have made the trip to charity. I can’t believe I would give it up, but have done stranger things. Pretty sure it’s gone.
Thirdly, when did it get so hard to find people to help with things like snow removal? In Michigan neighbor kids once came to the door and we gladly hired them. Later, the kids disappeared but a few adults desiring work replaced them. After my husband passed, I couldn’t find help.
Current storms left some of us in that middle position where we could still drive through it. Until today. This last round left the end of my drive full of heavy snow from the street and sidewalk plows. With a newly healed ankle, I’d be foolish to risk it. What do you do when you don’t get callbacks? Oh, wait. An acquaintance’s kindness just cleared the end so I don’t feel so stuck. And my summer handyman is willing to come over and heft a few shovels, too. Soup’s ready.
