My memory is a little foggy, but an old “M*A*S*H” episode might have brought my first realization that people didn’t necessarily have to be together to celebrate a special occasion. The sometimes hapless yet often profound chaplain, Father Francis Mulcahy, who was Catholic, was called on to perform a Jewish ritual for a sailor’s infant son.
In my recollection, the baby was at the hospital with its mother. The father was aboard a ship. Skilled surgeons and Father Mulcahy (played by William Christopher) followed instructions over a short-wave radio as the dad and a rabbi described the rite, performed virtually.
This iconic show had another example, maybe more when the colorful Corporal Maxwell Q. Klinger wed his wife Laverne back in Toledo in a service performed over the airwaves from Korea. I’m pretty sure emergency or impromptu weddings and maybe other ceremonies occurred under unique or specific circumstances during wartime in real life, too, when bride and groom could not physically be together.
Definitions for “virtually,” include terms such as “nearly” and “almost” or “by means of virtual reality techniques,” meaning through a computer or device. One definition is, “An interaction that does not take place in a physical environment.” Another says, “not physically existing as such but made by software to appear to do so.”
My first thoughts on virtual reality came years ago when devices were being invented that you put on like eye goggles and then had to dodge various hazards coming at you. (Or maybe it was through the magic of a 3-D ViewMaster.) I wondered why anyone would want to face such danger, but technology has advanced a lot since then. Entire empires have been built in gaming worlds for people to imagine, virtually explore and navigate.
Soldiers serving in the Middle East were among the first to have virtual visits with family. Satellites and technology that emerged rather rapidly made face-to-face encounters possible from war zones. For loved ones to be able to connect this way while separated by deserts and oceans was a dream come true. If it wasn’t the same as in person, it was close.
Recent technologies changed things for families, especially since last March after lockdowns and quarantines and self-isolating due to conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Some have visited virtually for a long time with onscreen chats across the country or world. These were game changers for keeping in touch.
Now, many are becoming accustomed to holding meetings this way, not to mention working “virtually” from home. Does this mean we’re “nearly” or “almost” working from home as those aforementioned definitions indicate? Just curious.
In this nearly a year since even the uninitiated have been introduced to online interactions and virtual experiences, some say we’ll probably never go back to person-to-person or in-person meetings. I hope that’s not true. I might be okay with a call-in or video meeting from my living room, but I miss the in-person contact. I dislike the way online connections hesitate and people tend to interrupt each other, and you don’t know who should go first, even on the people-in-a-box TV news shows. You can also miss the nuance of a fellow meeting-goer’s under-the-breath funny quip.
I’ve been thinking about this virtual experience in other ways. Some news shows feature unique ways families are doing things online by virtually sharing the experience. A commercial depicts a senior couple watching a screen as their children/grandchildren attempt to make a recipe following their instructions.
Another shows a little boy onscreen with grandparents opening a raggedy doll and he tells them it’s a stand-in they can hug whenever they miss him. Creativity abounds. Some put cardboard figures or photos at the table where their loved ones should be. In the past, this included family members who have passed away and at Christmas, even a depiction of Jesus at the head of a table as a symbolic but meaningful ritual or placing a Nativity figure in a manger. Today’s families are sharing these onscreen.
Some things are difficult to experience virtually. Each Christmas when mom corralled us all at her house taking great lengths to make it happen, I’ve continued a little ritual I call, “Brothers with Bows on Their Heads.” It’s stilly. It’s stupid. It’s fun and the annual photo makes us all laugh. It may lose something in separate and virtual translation, but we might still try.
Area churches are working so hard to bring meaningful Christmas services to not only their own congregations, but anyone who might care to access them online. Olean First Baptist will still light candles during the singing of “Silent Night” on Christmas Eve—only it will be virtual this year. Individual photos will be sent for a collage. Other churches have plans, too.
Changes are upon us, yes, but as Facebook posts remind us, Christmas will still come. It might look a bit different, but the baby born in Bethlehem is still the reason and the focus of the season, whether we celebrate the miracle alone or virtually. Have a Merry Christmas.
