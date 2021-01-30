Ever since President Joe Biden gave his inaugural address calling for “unity,” it has been a common theme of opinion columns, news stories and social media as well as a topic of punditry on television, radio and wherever people gather.
One definition calls unity, “the state of being united or joined as a whole.” Another notes it is, “being together or at one with someone or something,” and “the opposite of being divided.” It’s also been called, “a word for togetherness or oneness.”
A column in this newspaper pointed out there is a unity of immediate goals that involves policy and legislation, with another type of unity on a grander scale, the “preservation of the American republic.” We are, after all, the UNITED States of America, though sometimes these days the differences are noisier.
A lot of debate and opinions circulate on what it means to be unified. Sadly, what often makes the news these days is one group or another trying to force change on others, “canceling” out opinions that don’t agree and ramping up the angry so bad that someone gets hurt or killed. That’s not what most of us are about.
A piece from The Tribune News Service (also in a recent Olean Times Herald) noted, “Unity doesn’t mean that everyone must agree. That would be the opposite of democracy. It means that Americans must agree to act within the structure of the democracy to sort out their differences and move forward as the United States.”
We’ve always had differences of opinions. We’ve always elected officials we hope will represent our views but in constructive ways. So many problems need solving and I’m just so sad to see a continuation of the blame game. It’s almost like the parent refereeing the kids in the back seat of the car. After they’ve been separated, the kids can still grumble. “He started it.” “Nah-ah, SHE did.” “Mommmm!” “Make her shut up.” “You shut up!”
Even government sounds like this to me these days, let alone competing news programs on the “he said, she said” circuit. At times, I want them all to just be quiet. Isn’t there some way we can work together and get something done to solve our country’s (and region’s and community’s) problems?
Another newspaper commentary said that the point now is to “stop arguing and focus on what we have in common and what we can do together.” No one can hear anyone else when everyone is yelling. I know this is no easy task. We are divided. We are on edge. We believe what we believe—and so do “they,” whoever the others are. It feels like we’re at an impasse, but I don’t believe we have to stay there.
A favorite Christian author, Bob Goff, left a lucrative career as a lawyer to pursue ventures he believed would truly help people more, such as founding a nonprofit that operates schools in Uganda, and promotes social justice issues. His 2019 daily devotional, “Live in Grace—Walk in Love,” sounds like a simple concept, but is so down-to-earth and based on his own vast experience that I really like it.
In a January entry, Goff asks, “Since when did we decide as a community of faith [or insert any group] that having the same beliefs and opinions was a prerequisite for loving, accepting and welcoming someone?” He adds that it’s not enough to just tolerate or be polite to people we disagree with and for them to merely do this with us. He says people need to love each other without an agenda or else they “signal to each other that others need to be like us to be liked by us,” which will cost people who God made them to be.
The author’s family welcomes people from all walks of life to their vacation lodge—those with differing worldviews, different sides of a debate, and from places that are war torn. Goff said people he used to think of as difficult he now views as delightfully different. “We don’t just tolerate those who are different from us at the lodge—we celebrate them!” Goff adds.
His premise is instead of implying that people have to change in order to be welcome at the table, they want them to know they are welcome just as they are. “You don’t need to be someone else to be loved by God and no one else does either.” It’s about building connections with other people and how life is “so much better when we get to be authentically who we are and others get to be authentically who they are.”
Sure, it sounds kind of ideal, but isn’t that how it works in diplomatic situations? Parties from very different cultures and backgrounds work together for common goals. It’s supposed to be like that here, too, and could be if everybody gets a chance to contribute without being told they, and their views, are just wrong or don’t matter—whatever these are.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)