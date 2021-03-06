I have had a cat in or around my house since the late 1970s. Except for brief periods, feline companions have been a big part of my life and I dare say, even my well-being.
I know, I know. Many prefer dogs and some people just don’t see the attraction when it comes to cats and their quirky behaviors. Well and good. Dogs and people need each other, too.
Our daughter’s first pets were fish, a whole tank full. She wanted a dog or cat, but pets were not allowed in our campus apartment. Once we moved to our first small farm, however, Michele reminded us “you promised.”
We kept some sheep at the time, and they lived on a friend’s farm. We were ready to relocate them as Michele and I hung out in the barn and a tiny calico kitten climbed up on the wheelchair. She settled high on the headrest. C.C. (Calico Cat) became our first feline.
C.C. occasionally made it into the house but lived mostly in the barn and pastures where she diligently tended what she thought of as her flock. One day I found her in the barn, contentedly asleep atop the thick woolen back of a ewe as the sun’s warm rays beamed through an open window. It was a tender and soothing scene.
After Michele’s passing, C.C. ventured into the house more often—and found willing hands to stroke her silky long calico hair as we sought comfort. C.C. was Michele’s cat, after all and needed attention from us as much as we needed her. She lived to be 15, which we thought then was pretty old for a cat, especially one that had known the harder outdoors life.
A few others shared time with us, little Riley, for one, a barn cat calico that reminded me of C.C. I wanted her to be a housecat, but she was just too feral and wound up living with my Dad in Port Allegany. She loved the farm where he raised Scottish Highland cattle. I was happy when he told me Riley’s last years were spent largely in his lap when she tired of the wild.
Beans came home after being dropped off at a school where I worked and the custodian saw the people do it, so no question that it was unwanted. He became Beans when he took an unscheduled ride in my husband’s pickup and was found meowing and moving the leaves from beneath a field of soybeans.
Clancy was the first cat that was really mine. A school bus driver found him in a thunderstorm as a kitten. He cowered in a pothole in the road and she almost hit him. She brought him back to the bus garage, wet and scared, and I cuddled him by my desk. Clancy grew to be almost 20 pounds—and next to my husband, my best buddy. He could leap high in the air and catch a sparkly ball like no other.
After Clancy died at about age six from a mysterious lung disorder vets later suspected might be Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP), I told Gordy I didn’t think I would have anymore cats, at least not for a while. As many know the story, about a year later I interviewed a couple who administered a Trap-Neuter-Release program in the small city where I worked and encountered my one-eyed Lucy. Lucy came home with a littermate, sweet Charlie Brown, who later passed young from FIP, rendering Lucy an only-cat.
Many OTH readers have heard of Lucy’s many adventures and know how much that little spitfire meant to me. A couple months in, I’m still grieving her passing. My history says I will likely bring home another feline, but I’ve been giving the idea a brief break. I may be getting closer to sharing space, however.
A beautiful kitty face image appeared in this newspaper recently. I had unopened and unexpired cat food to donate so took a trip to the SPCA. I just wanted to spend time in the room where friendly felines wait for a match. I’m not sure if it was the pictured cat, but one immediately zoned in until I reached out. The feline rolled as if to say, “here, my belly, too.”
With slow moves, I interacted with those inhabiting the space, and noticed I felt more relaxed than I had in a long time. Workers were busy so I was alone in the room and still don’t know for sure the name of the friendly one, but others enjoyed attention, too.
I’m still in “take a break” mode but came home with an adoption application. My visit may have turned the tide. It’s good to see fewer animals there with many having adopted companion animals during the pandemic, but shelters will always have others who need good homes.
In the meantime, I may soon venture back for more “kitty therapy.” I trust I’ll know when the time is right to take the next step.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com)