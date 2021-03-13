One of the best things I get to do all year is to review applications for the Gordy Wuethrich Memorial Scholarship which is presented each spring in our former community in Michigan. My sister-in-law shares this task and says she looks forward to it, too. As of this writing, we’ve yet to compare notes, but typically our personal Top 5 reveals matches.
Last year, we didn’t get to travel to Michigan due to the pandemic. The scholarship reception, held at Adrian College, was canceled like many activities in 2020. It’s on the books this year, but we’ll see. Approximately 300 scholarships were still presented through the Lenawee County Education Foundation — we just didn’t get to meet our recipients.
What I most enjoy is reading the essays. One of our stipulations is for the candidate to write about their dreams and how the scholarship will help achieve them. It’s not a huge scholarship, but enough to help defray expenses such as books. The essays serve as a barometer for what the younger generation is thinking and how they view the world.
This year we had 31 applicants. I was surprised that I had to read 15 applications before I came across a student planning to study agriculture. The scholarship is designed to incorporate interests my husband had as he mentored others throughout his life and is designated to assist someone going into agriculture or economics, both of which he taught as an adjunct professor. He mentored as he was first mentored here in Cattaraugus County through 4-H, fair participation and at Alfred State College before continuing his education in the Midwest.
I’m afraid the dearth of agricultural applicants is a sign of the times and saddens me in that rural community of family farms. Even here in New York, we’ve read stories of agricultural struggles, to the point of dairy farmers dumping milk at times. In the decade since we started the scholarship, we’ve seen the dwindling of students going into agriculture or economics and have cast a wider net than in the beginning.
We now list economics/business as a category and like a fishing net catching ocean debris, sometimes “sort-of” related things are considered, such as desires to open a business, therefore being “eligible” under the business/economics category of scholarships.
But back to how the kids’ expressions of their dreams and goals say a lot about the up-and-coming generation. Some things noted in previous years are still present. They want what most people want: the ability to start and support a family, one young man adding that he wants a German Shepherd as part of his family unit; they want to live peacefully.
One noted, “My overall dream is to have a calm, peaceful life doing what I love and spending my time with people that I love. I want to get a degree without extreme debt.” Several note their concern about moving on without piling on debt. A few mentioned obtaining “a job that I will enjoy.” A young man named Nathan wrote, “I want to make enough money to the point where I don’t have to live paycheck to paycheck like my family and I have done for almost my entire life. I also want to have a job that I don’t dread.”
I’m impressed by things some of the applicants are doing or dream of that reach into my own heart of interests, such as the young man who wants to start a gym to include adaptable equipment for people with disabilities. One mentions being a volunteer pushing wheelchairs up ramps at Michigan International Speedway, something I can picture having covered events there. The young people are very active in community service.
I always find a chuckle, too. A fellow whose dream is “to inspire others” wrote a very nice essay — except I wondered about his phraseology in one sentence. He wrote, “I will perspire in this career because I have concluded it fits me perfectly.” He was venturing toward real estate. I think he meant “aspire to.” Another wrote he wanted to be “the most successful person in my family.” Pretty competitive spirit.
The student who shared a story about a company in Florida that changed its product to a biodegradable one that could also be food for marine wildlife added, “I can see myself being part of solutions like this.” Comments such as these demonstrate hope for the future. Another noted an essay about goal setting had to include “necessary steps of believing in one’s self and keeping a positive outlook while finding others who will support and believe in you as well.” This person named their grandmother as their first teacher of honesty, kindness, strength and intelligence.
Of course, those who mention Gordy by name get a special look. There are always a couple, such as one this year who wrote, “I will represent the Gordy Wuethrich Memorial Scholarship with the highest regard…I will carry on his legacy of impacting others as he is doing by committing funds to help others.” (Sigh…)
