Editor’s Note: For the past several months, the Olean Times Herald, in collaboration with interviewer Marcia Kelly, has published a series of articles concerning Black Lives Matter, written by a variety of area people, in hopes of creating better understanding. This is the concluding essay in the formal series, but we urge readers interested in the topic to send in their thoughts in letters to the editor or as Readers’ Turn to Write columns.
With Black Lives Matters in 2020 we shared the stories of the struggles, experiences and achievements, under all kinds of conditions, to survive and be a credit to the world on this journey we call life.
I cannot help but be proud of the fact that history has recorded another milestone in that Kamala Harris is vice president-elect of these United States. She brings to the table Jamaican and Indian ancestry.
Believe me, those facts are very important ones to be proud of anytime, especially in this time of unrest and uncertainty. She is the rising tide that is going to, or has already, lifted the boats of generations of young girls, women, Black women and women of color. That rising tide has given hope to older mothers and grandmothers who have wished and prayed for the window that Harris’ election represents for their own daughters and granddaughters.
We should seize this moment in history and treasure it and share it on and on, for we never know who it may inspire down the road — or what young woman is being inspired by it right now. That, in itself, is a blessing because life is too short and much too precious to be wasted in an “I wish I could do that” kind of mindset.
God bless Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — a lot is weighing on her shoulders, but I have no doubt that she can handle whatever comes. I just pray that those in power will give her that chance.
About the election itself, well, as a Black woman and a historian, you can imagine that I was definitely on the edge of my seat all the way through it. Every time I vote, I think of the obstacles that were placed in women and the Black community’s pathway to the polls and how we had to fight for the right to vote. I think of the many people who died fighting for that right. I think of that history each and every time I walk up to the polling place and when I pull that leaver or mark that ballet.
Every time.
I have been asked how this election impacts Black Lives Matters. Perhaps it is how the election of 2020 impacted this one Black Life that Matters.
I intend to share this history, and the history leading up to this point, during my lectures and speeches at the African American Center of Olean. Believe it or not, there are young people who do not know the struggle our ancestors had to go through to gain the right to pull that lever or mark that ballet. I cannot help but feel that those who do not know that history would appreciate this moment more if they were aware of what it took to get here.
Speaking of the Center, we have really been blessed to have been given a permanent home to share the story of the rich and valued history of African Americans of our area and beyond. The Center’s board of directors, as well as a great many members of the Olean-area community, are thrilled at the blessing of the chance to set up shop in our permanent home. God bless Ed Wagner and Jack Hart and everyone who are chipping in, from the roof to the heating and to everything in between.
So many of our friends and supporters have offered to help, from mowing grass to giving donations. We have joined the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to accept donations.
We plan to be opened by the fall of 2021, Lord willing.
We are also working on having a virtual museum. That will be great for people who cannot come to the Center or who live out of town. We have some Black history projects in the works that we are fine-tuning and in which the community will be involved. These projects will ask young people to help explore their own family histories. There will be a place to collect oral histories and there will be lectures and Black history presentations and a place for the very young child to learn about Black history in their very own Children’s Room.
It is so important that we know where we’ve come from and to really value the lives of the ones who paved our way. In doing that, maybe we will think twice before throwing a brick, a slur or a fist.
I think that in itself is worth the effort.
There is another downtown walking tour coming up this summer, as well as a virtual one for those who cannot walk the distance. There will be a downtown one as well: a virtual tour of the existing self-guided tour of the Underground Railroad and Black history. The downtown tour will be more exciting because we are going to include the Temple, the Church (201 E. State St.) as well as the new Center at 214 N. Barry St.
The Center will have a classroom as we are going to be helping to help Black entrepreneurs create a successful business or two. Great excitement there. The Center will also have a place to sit and have a cup of coffee, and a reading room to relax and reflect after your tour of the facility and a mini movie theater showing the history of Black movie makers, starting with Oscar Micheaux. See why we are so excited?
To do all of this, we will be having fundraisers and applying for grants as well as being blessed with donations.
In closing, let me say that we cannot thank everyone enough for all of your support throughout the years. God bless you, one and all. I thank God for putting you into our life and for your willingness to partner with us to make this much needed vision come true.