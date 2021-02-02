Late in 2020 several aspiring health care professionals studying at St. Bonaventure University shared a snapshot of why they chose health care as a profession and how they envision an ideal U.S. health care system.
Now we turn to experienced health care professionals with two questions: What do you consider an ideal health care system, and given the present reality of health care in the U.S., what could be done to move it toward that ideal?
• Dr. Henry Storch, retired cardiologist who served at Olean Medical Group for 25 years. He volunteers as a generalist at the University of Florida Outpatient Free Clinic and teaches medical students and physician assistant students.
The ideal medical health care system would provide total care for the individual from birth until death. It would provide not only treatment for illness, but also prevention of illness. The system would also provide for public health. Ideally, the person who would receive the service would not be financially liable for the service.
To achieve the above, given the present reality of health care in the U.S., a single payer health system would be required, one which could be administered by a single agency, much like the current Veterans Administration medical system. The current schools would be in charge of the academics. All medicines would be free.
• Dr. Connie Perkins, founding director of nursing in the School of Health Professions at St. Bonaventure University.
An ideal health care system to me is one that enables health care professionals to seamlessly document a patient’s health history. What I’ve seen in my practice and advocate through my role in education, is not letting patients fall through the cracks along with their data.
As it stands now, at every step of the illness to wellness spectrum technology helps us log data to tell the patient’s health story, but because we all — from EMS to doctors’ offices — use a different system to log that story, information gets lost.
Just think: If a novel changed publishers at every chapter, would readers be able to access each chapter? How would the story read if you lacked a chapter entirely due to not having access? This is what our health care providers are dealing with now.
Given today’s reality of health care in the U.S., we need consensus, collaboration, and support to move it toward the ideal. The reality is that technology helps us be efficient, but the cost often outweighs the benefits when the different systems don’t “talk to one another.”
What we need is to come together to choose one electronic medical system — outpatient, inpatient, and patient portals— all using the same system day in and day out. To make that a reality, we also need financial support from our government and buy-in from every health care profession and agency. The more we use technology, the more we become experts.
We need to all be using the same system and then be able to reach out to each other as professions-not just inside our employer’s walls- for support and expertise. This level of collaboration would also promote interdisciplinary empathy, which is what our industry is also starving for.
• Dr. Joseph M. Pellerito Jr., founding director and associate professor of the Department of Occupational Therapy, and Dr. Karen Weis, OT academic fieldwork coordinator and clinical assistant professor, School of Health Professions at St. Bonaventure.
For an ideal system, health care needs to start with wellness and prevention, and all Americans need to have access to a system that will meet their individual needs.
The responsibility of health care should not only rest in the hands of physicians and other medical professionals and should not be primarily provided within the physical confines of a doctor’s office or hospital.
Ideally, health care would include occupational therapy that individualizes care to address the whole person — body, mind, and spirit. As OTs, we value and address the impact of the person’s past and current circumstances in order to promote a healthy future that focuses on quality of life.
Occupational therapy practitioners focus interventions on the functional impact of disability, aging, illness or injury. We partner with a client to address their needs through education, skill training, and empowerment. The holistic perspective of the person recognizes the impact of past and present circumstances in order to promote a healthy future that focuses on quality of life.
What could be done to move it toward the ideal? Occupational therapy should be integrated as part of primary care, especially in rural America. As individuals see their doctor, regardless of age or condition, occupational therapy practitioners can provide that next step of education, assessment, and intervention to compliment the medical treatment offered.
Regular developmental screenings for young children paired with parent education, lifestyle modification for aging adults, and group activities to promote socialization are examples of how occupational therapy is becoming part of the solution to health care disparity in rural America. We have the creativity and vision to reimagine health care beyond pharmaceutical treatment for acute issues.
• Dr. Gilbert Witte, critical care medicine specialist and pulmonologist in Olean.
I believe a single payer health care system is the best way to deliver the best quality of care in the most affordable way to the entire population. This confirms with the principle that access to health care is a human right. It has also been shown in multiple countries to be less costly.
We have also seen how countries with universal care have done a better job of managing the pandemic.
I don’t see this passing Congress at this time, so an incremental process such as that proposed by the Biden administration to lower the Medicare age and offer a public option seems the way to proceed for now.