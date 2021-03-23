Renewable energy projects have faced serious and unjust criticism in Upstate New York. A recent commentary argued that the newly implemented process for siting and permitting clean energy projects is “uncertain” and “costly” — but this is far from the truth.
The old siting and permitting process, known as Article 10, and the bureaucracy that came with it, actually hindered renewable energy projects. The review process for individual projects has in many cases taken four or more years. This delay only hurts New Yorkers, since the process significantly delays the economic stimulus, good-paying jobs and clean, affordable energy that renewable energy delivers.
That’s where the 94-c process came in — part of the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act of 2020.
The 94-c process maintains protections for environmental and local review, as in the Article 10 process, while providing a more efficient, streamlined process to appropriately site renewable energy projects. This process will allow communities to realize the economic and fiscal benefits of these projects sooner and ensure they are sited, interconnected and permitted on time. In addition, the law creating the 94-c process requires that approved renewable projects provide an annual credit to residents on their electricity bills for 10 years.
The commentary argued that the New York Constitution “calls for preserving farming and natural resources.” We couldn’t agree more. Climate change is creating more severe, damaging weather events, such as flooding. Scaling New York’s renewable energy will be critical to preserving our natural resources and farmland for decades to come, all while providing economic investment for these communities.
We do not have time to lose. Without a shift to renewable energy, our environment is in critical danger. It’s proven that onshore wind as a replacement for fossil fuels and natural gas helps to mitigate the catastrophic effects of climate change. And now more than ever, in a post-pandemic world, it has become all the clearer how the environment is intricately intertwined with public health. While renewable energy, particularly onshore wind, helps New York’s farming and natural resources, it also helps protect the health and well-being of all New Yorkers.
Renewable energy siting reform was much needed and has been applauded throughout New York, helping us create the clean energy system we need to protect the environment and public health while bringing needed investment to New York’s rural economy.
(Janet Lenichek of the Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter lives in Amherst.)