The headlines are consumed by the recent protests and riots that have gripped the nation. Calls for change and reform are rampant and are the basis for most of the protests shown on TV.
The consensus among the vast majority is that change is needed in the form of police reform, eliminating systemic racism, etc., but do we really believe this?
Since the year 2000 the highest percentage of voters for federal elections was 62.20% in 2008. The lowest turnout was 36.70% in the year 2014. How can this even be possible in what is supposed to be the greatest democratic society in the history of human civilization?
When protests gain national attention it’s a powerful moment, but when the dust settles on such protests, we forget our grievances at the polls. As a nation we shrink away from the change and reform we insisted on and allow the same candidates to be elected repeatedly, both locally and nationally.
Over the past 20 years the U.S. Senate has not had a reelection rate fall below 79% in an election cycle.
The change we demanded falls flat because we don’t exercise the greatest of all the rights we’ve been afforded, our right to vote. The same candidates perpetuate whatever issues are facing this nation and we fail at our democratic function of holding them accountable.
Racism is an immoral behavior and police reform is indeed needed, but we are not up to the challenge of taking this to the polls — the data proves this. Until we start educating ourselves on how our democratic republic functions, and what our role in it is, we are unlikely to change anything. Until we start believing in the ideals of democracy we don’t deserve change and, indeed, change will never come to us.
Chris McPherson, Allegany