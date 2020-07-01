I echo the sentiments of Dr. Kristen M. Steely written in the Readers’ Turn to Write in Tuesday’s edition.
I found nothing offensive, inappropriate or condescending in the speaker’s words of wisdom to the Allegany-Limestone Class of 2020.
The class needs to grow up and pull their heads out of the sand. Sometimes the world is not as kind a place as we would like to have it be. As adults, and possibly future leaders of our country, you are going to have to learn to navigate the waters of life. Sometimes these waters are calm and inviting, sometimes they are are stormy and tumultuous; you need to know how to act in both situations.
The commencement speaker has navigated these waters with what appears to be success. It’s your turn to captain your ship through these waters, and heed words of wisdom that are imparted on you.
David Berlinski, Allegany