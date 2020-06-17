The appearance of the Cuba Cemetery grounds is disgusting. Unmowed areas have grass tall enough to be hay. When an area is mowed, the grass/hay is blown onto the tombstones, where it rots on those with flat areas. Caretakers should mow, trim and blow, as necessary. So what has been going on?
This is not a recent complaint. Just a few years ago, we came to Cuba and on Memorial Day visited the cemetery. What a disgrace.
Organizations had placed flags on graves of veterans but in many areas the unmowed grass was nearly as high as the flags. Disgraceful.
I remember years ago when three to four men cared for the cemetery and mowed with hand mowers, and the grounds looked presentable.
What has happened? Funding? Administration? Not giving a crap? We know at least one couple who have purchased plots in West Clarksville when there were family plots available in the Cuba Cemetery. Several other cemeteries in the area all looked presentable.
Fred and Lola Osmun Bowling Green, Kentucky