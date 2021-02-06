First off, I feel badly for all the people who will lose jobs at the Siemens (the former Dresser-Rand) plant.
And, I want to ask all the Joe Biden supporters in Olean and the surrounding area: How’s he working out for you so far?
This is just the beginning. Hold on tight, because it’s going to be a rough, long, hard ride. You might have to learn to speak Mandarin before it’s over.
Biden says America is back. Back to what? Obama 2.0. One thing for sure, the Democrats said they want to fundamentally change the United States of America. I, myself, would like my old America back.
Never had to lock the doors, never locked the car, $10 would fill the tank. Hopefully, America will be back in four years, if we can hold on that long.
Jeff Straight
Olean