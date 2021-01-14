In the Jan. 8 Times Herald, Congressman Tom Reed said something that cuts to the core of what’s wrong in Washington— and in saying it, he inadvertently admitted he’s part of the problem.
A reporter asked Reed whether senators like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley bore some responsibility for the Jan. 6 anarchy at the Capitol. He replied, “I don’t judge my colleagues.”
He is referring to people who sued to overturn the presidential election results in states they do not represent. That is, they tried to take away the rights of those states’ voters. They tried to usurp the power of those states’ elections officials. They attacked democracy itself, justifying their heinous actions on baseless claims of election fraud.
If the evidence of a “rigged election” is as strong as Reed’s colleagues claim, then why were Republican lawyers unable to prove it in 60-some court appearances before Republican judges, including judges appointed during this presidential administration?
Despite loss after loss after loss in court, Reed’s colleagues continued stoking divisiveness for the sole reason of advancing their own political interests. Their agenda is corroding Americans’ faith in the political system. Their agenda is at the heart of what’s wrong with American politics. Reed’s silence shows this is his agenda, too.
Reed is quick to denounce his political opponents as “extremists,” but the word seems to have vanished from his vocabulary, even though there’s no better word to describe Reed’s colleagues. Their words helped inspire terrorist acts that made the phrase “peaceful transfer of power” a joke for our global adversaries.
Reed constantly reminds us of his co-chairmanship of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. His lofty claim of being non-judgmental, though, raises this question:
Where is his bipartisanship when America needs it most?
Patrick Vecchio Olean