I recently received a newsletter from Congressman Tom Reed extolling his efforts to stand up for “election integrity” by demanding voter IDs. This is a continuation of the Republican Party’s attempts to suppress votes from anyone who hasn’t bought into ex-President Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen from him.
The truth is that election officials from across the country, of every political stripe, universally affirmed that the recent election was free and fair. This opinion was supported by over 60 judges who unanimously rejected every lawsuit brought by Republicans to overturn the votes in many states around the country. The fact is that election fraud is simply not a significant problem.
On the other hand, the Republicans’ efforts to suppress the vote is a threat to our democracy. At state levels Republicans have passed more than 270 pieces of legislation since the last election to restrict voting. No matter what Republicans like Reed allege, the fact is they simply realize that free and fair elections are a threat to their party.
I suggest that Reed and his colleagues, instead of trying to overturn democracy, turn their efforts to policies that address the needs of the greatest number of Americans. It is not difficult to understand why Republican presidential candidates have only won the popular vote in one election since 1988.
If Reed is interested in free and fair elections, he should support HR1 that would limit the efforts to suppress democracy. Otherwise, perhaps he can share with us why he doesn’t want Americans voting.
Doug Ashby
Allegany