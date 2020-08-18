A recent article on funding for the Elk viewing area in Benezette, Pa. meshes very well with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (Western New York Chapter) and its fundraising banquet held every year — in recent years at The Bartlett Club.
The foundation chapters raise monies used to develop and enhance wildlife habitat all across the country. Many who enjoy viewing the elk may not be aware of how the foundation funds help to create that opportunity. Monies raised at the banquet helped purchase 1,897 acres included in the Benezette habitat and viewing areas.
If you consider all of the recreational benefits that have evolved from the partnership of the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, please consider becoming a member and join us at the banquet scheduled for April 24, 2021. (The 2020 banquet had to be canceled due to the CO-VID 19 guidelines.)
Kevin Hanley, Cuba