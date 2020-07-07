When did political correctness become the law of the land? Why would the superintendent and Board of Education of Allegany-Limestone School District “apologize” to the 2020 graduates because they did not approve of the message that the commencement speaker was making?
Apparently, whoever invited Detective Matthew Bouch thought otherwise.
Besides rewriting history, many are trying to obliterate it. How are we to learn from the past if we are not allowed to hear or read about it? I thought that the purpose of education was to teach students to learn, think and reason for themselves and decide what they will accept or not.
Apparently, this administration thinks it failed in that respect and must decide for the students what they are to hear, how they are to think and what they are to believe.
Virginia Banner, Little Valley