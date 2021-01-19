We wonder why McKean County, Pa. is dying? As an entity, I mean, not from COVID-19, which is another matter.
A vibrant and functional health care system is necessary for community growth. Businesses are not going to come to an area in which their wives can’t have a baby or they can’t have their appendix out.
The way we pay for healthcare in this country needs to change. How many people in McKean County have “good jobs” that give them health benefits? We need to stop the insane practice of tying health benefits to employment. People who work one or more part-time jobs ARE WORKING, but have a hard time accessing health care. That is another drag on community growth.
There is a lot that could be done with this area, but watching one thing after another fold up and die or leave is going to leave us an empty husk.
Amy Mallison-Austin Shinglehouse, Pa.